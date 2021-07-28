Ed Orgeron rolled through the offensive depth chart before a hanging-on-his-every-word audience Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting in Tiger Stadium.
As he prepared to switch over to defense, he stopped himself.
“I forgot one position,” Orgeron said grinning.
One position? Some kidder, that Coach O. It’s THE position. The quarterback position, the key to turning over the V8 engine on the sports car that is the 2019 LSU offense – Version 2.0.
Will it be the veteran Myles Brennan or the young phenom Max Johnson? Who will pushing the pedals and turning the wheel and who will be in the passenger seat?
Orgeron, whose players report Aug. 5 to begin building toward the Sept. 4 season opener at UCLA, sounds as curious as anyone else.
“I really believe we have two championship quarterbacks. Three, obviously when Garrett gets older,” Orgeron said, tossing a curl route of a compliment to freshman Garrett Nussmeier.
Nussmeier is talented, but highly unlikely to beat out Brennan or Johnson, who started LSU’s first three and final two games, respectively, in 2020.
Brennan was 1-2, Johnson 2-0, though LSU’s oft-shredded defense bore most of the blame for Brennan’s .333 winning percentage. Tight competition throughout spring practice between Brennan and Johnson, who led the Tigers’ to their stunning upset at No. 6-ranked Florida and to a track meet-like 53-48 win over Ole Miss, still sounds like it has lot left in the tank.
“It will go all the way down to the wire,” Coach O said, “probably one week before we play UCLA. I told them there’s competition in everything we do.
“Let’s see who is the best man. Whoever wins, we will be in great shape.”
The starting quarterback will give shape to an offense engineered by offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, both disciples of former LSU offensive wunderkind Joe Brady.
Both coaches, who worked on Brady’s offensive staff last season with the Carolina Panthers (Mangas was also an LSU offensive analyst in 2019), are charged with replicating LSU’s spread offense from its national championship season of two years ago.
“Throw the ball, 50-50 (split with running plays), get the ball to our playmakers, get it to ‘em in space and let them make plays,” Orgeron said.
Peetz and Mangas are two of six new assistant coaches on LSU’s staff this year, split between offense and defense. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is charged with improving the Tigers’ dreadful numbers under former coordinator Bo Pelini with a 4-2-5 scheme.
“We gave up too many big plays last year, too many missed communications and missed assignments,” Orgeron said. “I told Daronte, ‘I want that gone.’ He said, ‘Yes sir.’ ”
Orgeron said Jones will focus his expertise on LSU’s talented secondary — led by All-American cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks — while Coach O helps new defensive line coach Andre Carter coach the front four.
The base 4-2-5 (Orgeron said LSU will usually employ a nickel back with junior Cordale Flott) is both Orgeron’s comfort zone and gives the Tigers’ the best chance to neutralize modern offenses, he said.
“The … 4-2-5 with the nickel in there allows you to have four great rushers,” Orgeron said. “In the 3-4 you have three big guys and two outside linebackers. I’ve been part of five national championship teams and four of them were the 4-3.”
The exception? LSU’s 3-4 defense in 2019 under Dave Aranda.
In addition to his team’s players, coaches and strategies, Orgeron was asked about two of the big new changes in 2021: Texas and Oklahoma likely joining the Southeastern Conference and name, image and likeness (NIL) payments for players.
“I do believe it’s good,” Orgeron said. “(The SEC is) becoming a superconference. It will help open up some areas in recruiting. I think it’s good for us.
“I don’t know how it will affect us (in scheduling). But I welcome them in. We’ve played them both before.”
LSU beat both teams en route to the 2019 national title: Texas 45-38 in Austin and Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl.
Orgeron said coaches have to change with the times, and no bigger change is facing college athletics than NIL.
Coach O said he is for student-athletes being able to make money while in school, and even encouraged those in his audience to find a way to pay players within what are now the rules. He did express some concerns, though.
“I do believe there’s going to be some disappointment. They’re going to realize what taxes are. They’re going too realize they won’t get paid as much as they think they’re going to get paid,” he said.
“I just don’t want it to affect the locker room. Here’s what I talk to the team about: I’m for it. But you came here to go to school, get an education and win football games. The most important thing you can do is focus on school and football. If that (NIL) supplements you, that’s fine. But if that becomes your sole purpose, you’re headed in the wrong direction.”
His final preseason speaking engagement behind him now that LSU's coaches caravan is canceled because of pandemic concerns, Orgeron headed off to try to aim LSU in the right direction after a frustrating 5-5 campaign.