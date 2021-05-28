Pinch hitter Kiersten Landers singled home the game- winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Florida State came from behind twice to eliminate LSU from the NCAA tournament with a 4-3 victory in the second game of a super regional series at Tiger Park on Friday.
The Seminoles (44-10-1) advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City June 3-9. LSU finishes its season 35-22.
Dani Morgan singled with one out and Anna Shellnut walked to bring up Landers for her first at-bat in the super regional. She sliced a 3-2 pitch down the third base line, and Morgan scored easily to end the game.
Taylor Pleasants had given LSU a 3-2 lead with her 13th homer with one out in the eighth. But Florida State, down to its last out, answered when Elizabeth Mason hit a solo homer to left field with two outs.
LSU entered the seventh leading 2-1 when Devyn Flaherty led off with a single and was safe at second when Pleasants fielded a grounder by Dani Morgan but was unable to make the flip to second baseman Taylor Tidwell for the force.
A sacrifice bunt by Anna Shellnut advanced the runners and a passed ball by Morgan Cummins allowed Flaherty to score the tying run. Josie Muffley then laid down a bunt with Morgan breaking for the plate. First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez charged, fielded the ball and flipped to Cummins, who blocked Morgan off the plate and tagged her out. Kaley Mudge popped out to end the inning.
LSU took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Georgia Clark hit a two-run homer, her 10th of the season, off FSU starter Cayland Arnold. Clark, who also had a single, hit the first pitch from Arnold just inside the left field foul pole one out after a single by Pleasants.
Kilponen shut the visitors out on three hits until the sixth inning when Sydney Sherrill led off with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a base hit by Elizabeth Mason.