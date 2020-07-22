lsuoklahoma.122919. 2105 bf.jpg
LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks an extra point as LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) holds the ball during the second half of LSU's Semifinal Championship Game against Oklahoma at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. LSU won 63-28.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU placekicker Cade York has been named among 30 players for the Lou Groza Award watch list, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

The award is annually given to the nation's top placekicker, and no LSU player has won the honor since its 1992 inception. Former placekicker Cole Tracy was a finalist in 2018, when he set five school records in his one season in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound York was LSU's primary placekicker as a true freshman in 2019. In spots, he both fulfilled his potential and had to work through slumps, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron has repeated confidence in York as the Tigers enter the 2020 season.

York made 21-of-27 field goals, with a long of 52 yards against Ole Miss — the longest by a freshman kicker in school history. He converted on 89-of-93 extra point attempts, which helped him set a single-season Southeastern Conference record for points by kicking (146).

LSU watch list count

Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver)Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall

Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox

Lou Groza Award (nation's top placekicker): Cade York

Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year)Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley

Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman)Tyler Shelvin

Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back)JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley

