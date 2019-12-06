ATLANTA -- Joe Burrow is not your average 22-year-old, so don't expect him to return your text messages until he's good and ready. And that goes for mom and dad, too.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday that Jimmy and Robin Burrow had been calling their son, but he wasn't answering. They eventually called an assistant coach to get through to the Tigers star quarterback.

His phone had broken and led to the missed connection. But that's not why his coach was telling the story from Mercedes-Benz Stadium a day before the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

"[Burrow's] mom and dad said, 'we're going to get you a new one.' He said, 'I don't need a phone. I've got a game to play this week," Orgeron recalled, illustrating how locked in his star quarterback is at the moment, despite ever-present buzz over a potential Heisman trophy, a first-ever College Football Playoff appearance for LSU and exploding NFL draft stock.

"That goes to show you the the focus and the leadership of that young man and what he's done," Orgeron said.

But the year of dominance for No. 9 has lasted all 12 games, even when mama and papa Burrow had a direct line to their son through his working cell phone.

Burrow rewrote most lines in the LSU record books, taking over the marks for yardage, completions and touchdowns -- which sit at 4,366, 314 and 44, respectively.

He's also on pace to challenge a handful of NCAA records, the most likely to fall being the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage currently held by former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy. His accolades so far have earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, with more trophies likely to come.

But first, one more bit of SEC business to deal with: A showdown with the University of Georgia on Saturday.

A locked-in Burrow has a big share of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart's attention ahead of his school's third consecutive title game appearance just over an hour from campus.

"Pretty amazing the talent he has and the talent he has developed," Smart said, admitting UGA didn't go after Burrow as he departed Ohio State as a grad transfer before last season. "It goes to show you that ... when the perfect quarterback meets the perfect system with some really good skill players around it, that's what you combine to get."

