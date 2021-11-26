1. Touchdowns over field goals
Too often the Tigers are unable to come up with the big points. The offense has struggled to put together full drives, while the defense has provided favorable field position. The Tigers were in optimal position to put both the Alabama and Arkansas games away with just one touchdown pass, but were stopped short. LSU has had 33 red zone attempts and scored on 27 of them. Eight of those 27 scores were field goals. The Tigers are No. 80 in the NCAA in red zone offense. Texas A&M has turned 35 of its 40 attempts into scores and is No. 38.
2. Run the ball
Texas A&M's pass rush is led by the DeMarvin Leal, who is No. 5 in the SEC in tackles for loss. He's joined by teammate Tyree Johnson in being No. 4 in the SEC for sacks. In addition, the Aggies are No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (225.3). The Tigers' best bet is to rely on its junior running back Ty Davis-Price as much as possible to drive the ball, while A&M is still No. 2 in the SEC in rush defense, running the ball has been LSU's most consistent strengths. LSU was also missing four of its receiving targets at practice Wednesday, including tight end Jack Bech.
3. Continue defensive stops
Zach Calzada is not a superstar quarterback, but he gets the job done. He's averaging about 194 yards per game with 56.2% completion rate. The Aggies' strength is in its run game behind Isaiah Spiller, who the Tigers are familiar with — he had 134 yards in last year's game, including a 52-yard touchdown. He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry and approaching the 1,000-yard mark on his season. If the Tigers are able to stop the run like it has the past few weeks, it could eliminate a great portion of Texas A&M's offense.
4. Make big plays
The Tigers will need to force turnovers and add some spark to their offense to contend against Texas A&M. The Aggies are No. 11 in the SEC in points per game and LSU is just behind. It won't need 40-yard passes and breakaway touchdown runs often, but by maximizing its chances, LSU is bound to land just enough passes or break through just enough runs to tip the scoring odds in its favor.