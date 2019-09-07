Earlier this week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron compared Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to Tim Tebow. Orgeron probably didn't realize at the time how a propos that analogy was.

According to ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis, LSU fans got a hold of Ehlinger's phone number this week and flooded it with calls and text messages, similar to something LSU fans did to Tebow more than 10 years ago.

Back in 2007, LSU fans famously got Tebow's cell phone and blew up his phone before a big game. A then-record Tiger Stadium crowd of 92,910 watches the drama unfold between the reigning (Florida) and future BCS champions (LSU). The Tigers rallied twice from 10-point deficits, converting five fourth downs before Jacob Hester scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard plunge with 1:09 remaining.

Tebow relived that experience in this video: