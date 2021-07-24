TURIN, Italy — Chalk up another big win for LSU All-American golfer Ingrid Lindblad.
The junior from Sweden used four front-nine birdies to propel her to a 5-under par 67 and a three-stroke victory Saturday in the European Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal Park I Roveri.
Lindblad shot 12-under 276 to finish three strokes clear of Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling.
Lindblad led the tournament with 20 birdies for the week. She birdied the two par 5s on the front side at Nos. 5 and 8 Saturday and turned for the final nine at 4-under 32. She birdied the 351-yard par 4 10th hole and then the 500-yard par 5 11th. Her only miscue came at No. 14 when she posted a lone bogey.
"I played great today." Lindblad said. "I think I missed my first green on hole 12, so I hit a lot of greens at the beginning and had a lot of good chances for birdies."
The win qualifies Lindblad for the 2022 British Women’s Open, Aug. 19-22 in Carnoustie, Scotland.
LSU sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet of Spain and incoming freshman Elsa Svensson of Sweden also made the cut to the low 60 players after 54 holes. Tejedo Mulet finished in a tie for 46th at 6 over 294, while Svensson tied for 52nd at 7 over 295.
LSU signee Trolio runner-up in U.S. Junior Amateur
In Pinehurst, North Carolina, LSU men’s golf signee Colin Trolio came up short in the U.S. Junior Amateur final, falling 3&2 to Nicholas Dunlap at the Country Club of North Carolina.
A native of West Point, Mississippi, Trolio was 2-down most of the first 18 holes but rallied to take a 1-up lead with a birdie on the 23rd hole, a par-5. But Dunlap, an Alabama signee from Huntsville, Alabama, won four of five holes on the final nine to take a 3-up lead and close out Trolio with two holes left in the match.
“I played my kind of golf throughout,” Trolio said. “A couple of putts didn’t go my way, and that bothered me a little bit. But as far as hitting the ball, I did a dang good job of that.”
Trolio will compete in the U.S. Amateur, Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh.