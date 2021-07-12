Senior pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard announced late Monday night he will use his final season of eligibility and return to LSU, providing a boost to a weekend rotation expected to lose all three starters from the beginning of the 2021 season.

"Well boys and girls....looks like we'll be holding the rope for one more year," Hilliard wrote on Instagram. "Tiger fans we live."

Hilliard's return injected experience into a rotation that will likely have to replace juniors Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux and fourth-year right-hander AJ Labas, LSU's three starters opening weekend last season.

Hill and Marceaux were selected Monday on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft. Labas is expected to get picked Tuesday.

Hilliard, a starter his freshman year, reentered the rotation after Hill suffered a season-ending injury. He became one of LSU's best pitchers down the stretch, allowing 13 runs over eight starts the final month of the regular season and postseason, a total of 37 ⅓ innings.

Hilliard finished 6-0 with a 4.31 ERA. He returned for a fifth season by using an eligibility extension waiver the NCAA offered to spring-sport athletes who had a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

LSU likely lost Hill, Marceaux and two incoming pitcher recruits on the second day of the MLB Draft, but hours after it paused, Hilliard and senior pitcher Devin Fontenot decided to come back for another season.

Close friends and roommates, neither player was selected within the top-10 rounds of the draft.