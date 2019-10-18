LSU fans may regard Alabama, Florida or Texas A&M as a bigger rival, but the Tigers have played no football foe more often than Mississippi State. Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m., CBS) marks the 113th meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs, with LSU holding a 74-35-3 lead in the series. They have played every year except four since 1918, when LSU did not field a team because of World War I while State did not play in 1943 because of World War II. LSU has dominated the series since SEC divisional play began in 1992, winning 24 of the past 27 meetings though State has won two of the last five. That includes a 37-7 rout of LSU in Starkville in 2017.
Nov. 15, 1958 — LSU 7, Mississippi State 6: On a muddy field in Jackson, Mississippi, No. 1 LSU trails State 6-0 in the third quarter. Facing a do-or-die prospect for their national championship hopes, Tigers quarterback Warren Rabb throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to Red Hendrix on fourth-and-goal. Tommy Davis’ extra point kick is the difference in what would be the closest call for the eventual national champions. As his team left Mississippi Memorial Stadium to head home, LSU coach Paul Dietzel looked at the scoreboard and said, “What does it matter – 7-6 or 70-6?”
Nov. 13, 1982 — Mississippi State 27, LSU 24: Coming off an epic 20-10 win at Alabama that snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, unbeaten and No. 6-ranked LSU goes to Starkville and is foiled by Bond, John Bond. State’s quarterback rushes for 91 yards and throws for 128 and a touchdown before Baton Rouge native Dana Moore boots the game-winning 45-yard field goal with :25 left.
Nov. 15, 1986 — LSU 47, Mississippi State 0: In 1984 the Tigers go to Starkville with a shot to win the SEC title and fall in yet another Mississippi State upset, 16-14. Two years later in Jackson, LSU leaves no doubt. Tommy Hodson throws for 231 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers outgain the Bulldogs 580-214 en route to clinching their first SEC championship since 1970.
Oct. 21, 2000 — LSU 45, Mississippi State 38 (OT): Down 31-17 to the No. 13-ranked Bulldogs entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers rally to force overtime on a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs by Domanick Davis. In the extra period, LaBrandon Toefield scores on a 13-yard run, capping a 220-yard rushing night against State’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense. On fourth-and-2 at the 17, Trev Faulk and Jeremy Lawrence force State quarterback Wayne Madkin out of bounds to end it.
Sept. 26, 2009 — LSU 30, Mississippi State 26: Call this one the Chad Jones Show. The Tigers’ talented safety runs sideline-to-sideline on a 93-yard punt return that ranks as one of LSU’s best ever. Jones then preserves the win by batting down a Tyson Lee pass in the end zone on third-and-goal at the 1 with 1:14 left. LSU is outgained 374-263, but the Tigers score on offense, defense and special teams (Patrick Peterson has a 37-yard interception return touchdown) to pull out the victory.