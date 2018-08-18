The woman accusing LSU football player Drake Davis of punching and grabbing her by the throat on multiple occasions is retracting the allegations, according to Davis' attorney.

Marci Blaize said her client’s accuser provided a statement retracting the allegations to her as well as law enforcement.

“I have been contacted by the victim and she has provided me a statement that the allegations are, in fact, false," Blaize said. "It’s my understanding that she has also made similar statements to other entities in law enforcement.”

Blaize declined to provide a copy of that statement to The Advocate. It is not clear if the accuser has hired an attorney. LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said he was unable to comment on if the woman retracted her statements to LSU police or not, but confirmed that police continue to investigate and have forwarded the case to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

"My understanding is that her statement to others has changed. … I don't know the sum and substance of it totally," Moore said. "We will meet with her and continue to meet with her and look, it is not unusual for people who have been abused to change their story and … it’s something that we always have to be mindful of and take into account. This (investigation) really is ongoing."

Davis was arrested Friday and booked on a count of second-degree battery. He will have a hearing Monday before a judge to set his bond and bond requirements, Moore said. It was not immediately clear when on Monday that hearing will be. Moore asked anyone with information on this case to reach out to his office or to LSU police.

Blaize released an additional statement on behalf of her client, who remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday afternoon.

“This has been an absolute nightmare for Drake and his family,” Blaize said. “We hope that the truth surfaces and that the matter is resolved favorably so he can get back to living his life.”

An LSU official said Davis has been suspended from the team indefinitely after he was arrested and booked Friday.

Head coach Ed Orgeron declined to comment on Davis, stating that it was "a legal matter."

LATEST: LSU's Ed Orgeron won't comment on Drake Davis arrest over allegations he beat girlfriend

LSU's Ed Orgeron won't comment on Drake Davis arrest over allegations he beat girlfriend LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wouldn't comment on the arrest of one of his wide receivers during a press conference following his team's scrimmage.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Moore has previously said his office generally wants to move forward with domestic abuse cases even when an accuser signs a “do not charge” form or recants their statements. Prosecutors would use physical evidence, such as photographs, and witness statements.

Davis' warrant documents four alleged violent incidents that occurred between April 2017 and June 2018 that took place at his home, at his LSU apartment, in his car and at the victim's apartment.

Read the full report on Davis' arrest here.

LSU's Drake Davis accused of beating girlfriend in four incidents; WR arrested, suspended An LSU football player accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions was arrested Friday, as auth…

Staff writers Emma Discher and Brooks Kubena compiled this report.