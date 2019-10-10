California defensive tackle Jordan Berry was the second player to commit to LSU's 2020 recruiting class in football.
Now he's the most recent player to leave it.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle announced Thursday via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.
"I have nothing but love for you guys," Berry wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. "However, at this time, I feel it is best that I reopen my recruitment and decommit from the program and explore other options. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life and I appreciate everyone for their understanding and support as I proceed through the recruiting process."
Thnak you Lsu for everything but my recruitment is know open thanks for respecting it 💯 pic.twitter.com/zRLy3THFfx— jordanberry40 (@jordanberry40) October 11, 2019
Berry holds scholarship offers from schools such as Southern Cal, Oregon, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.
LSU now has 21 players committed to its 2020 class, which ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, behind Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.
The Tigers have seven defensive linemen committed to the class, a list with four defensive tackles that include University High’s Jaquelin Roy (No. 4 in nation) and Haynesville High’s CamRon Jackson (No. 45).
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 CB
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 13 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 12 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 6 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 8 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 45 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 16 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 13 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 30 DT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University High)
|DT
|6-3
|289
|****
|Nation's No. 4 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 4 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 7 OLB
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 1 JUCO SDE
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 40 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE
|Koy Moore
|Metairie (Rummel High)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 44 WR