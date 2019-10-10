California defensive tackle Jordan Berry was the second player to commit to LSU's 2020 recruiting class in football.

Now he's the most recent player to leave it.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle announced Thursday via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.

"I have nothing but love for you guys," Berry wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. "However, at this time, I feel it is best that I reopen my recruitment and decommit from the program and explore other options. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life and I appreciate everyone for their understanding and support as I proceed through the recruiting process."

Berry holds scholarship offers from schools such as Southern Cal, Oregon, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

LSU now has 21 players committed to its 2020 class, which ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, behind Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

The Tigers have seven defensive linemen committed to the class, a list with four defensive tackles that include University High’s Jaquelin Roy (No. 4 in nation) and Haynesville High’s CamRon Jackson (No. 45).

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 2 CB
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 13 WDE
Major BurnsBaton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)S 6-2176****Nation's No. 12 S
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 6 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 8 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 45 DT
Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 3 WR
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 16 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 13 pro-style QB
Jalen LeeWatson, LA. (Live Oak)DT 6-3285****Nation's No. 30 DT
Jaquelin RoyBaton Rouge (University High)DT 6-3289****Nation's No. 4 DT
Antoine SampahWoodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)ILB 6-3220****Nations No. 4 ILB
Eric TaylorTrussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)DT 6-4280****Nation's No. 25 DT
Jordan TolesBaltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)S 6-3190****Nation's No. 6 S
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 7 OLB
 Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 ***No. 1 JUCO SDE
Marlon MartinezFort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)OG 6-4287***Nation's No. 40 OG
Kole TaylorGrand Junction, Col. (Central High)TE 6-7228***Nation's No. 10 TE
Koy MooreMetairie (Rummel High)WR 6-1172****Nation's No. 44 WR
