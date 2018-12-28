LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small are available to play in the Fiesta Bowl after the duo was involved in a fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery in Baton Rouge last week.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday night that the players "are two of the best young men on our football team. We believe in Clyde and Jared and we support them totally."

During Friday morning's offensive media availability, quarterback Joe Burrow offered his support as well.

"I love Clyde," Burrow said. "He's a great guy and one of the best guys I've ever been around. Obviously, it was tough being in that situation. I don't really know all the details because it's an ongoing investigation. But what I will say is Clyde is one of the best guys I've ever been around I love playing with him."

Edwards-Helaire and Small were trying to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded the players' belongings. One of the two players pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times.

The LSU players were questioned and released without arrest, and, as of last weekend, police said the case likely would go to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office as a self-defense shooting.

"It's a sensitive situation of course," starting left guard Garrett Brumfield said. "It was a tragedy. A sensitive situation. Anytime there's a loss of life... families were affected."