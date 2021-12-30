AUBURN, Ala. — Will Wade is not one to sugarcoat a loss — or even a win, if it's needed.
There were enough mistakes made in Wednesday night’s 15-point loss in LSU’s to Auburn to perhaps expect some pointed words, but not even a 17-point deficit in each half could make Wade’s blood boil on this occasion.
Disappointed? Yes.
Mad? No.
No. 16 LSU suffered its first loss following 12 wins, but the fact that his team was able to make it a ball game in cutting No. 11 Auburn’s lead to six points in both halves in a hostile Auburn Arena was a positive.
The intimate, 9,000-seat venue is affectionately known as “The Jungle,” and it was noisy and rowdy when undefeated LSU rolled in for the Southeastern Conference opener.
The adversity LSU experienced started long before it boarded a chartered plane Tuesday afternoon.
A day earlier, starting shooting guard Brandon Murray, one of Wade’s best defenders, pulled his hamstring during pre-practice stretch and was unable to play.
Down to two scholarship guards in Xavier Pinson and Eric Gaines, Wade pressed freshman Justice Williams into action.
Williams reclassified from the 2022 recruiting class and was expected to redshirt when he arrived on campus this summer.
A foot injury sidelined him for much of the preseason, however, before being cleared for practice a couple of weeks ago.
“Give Justice Williams a lot of credit,” Wade said. “He came in and played 24 minutes in that environment. Like I told him, we didn’t put the training wheels on him until the UL-Monroe game. He’s just now getting healhy.”
Williams finished with seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
His effort in his collegiate debut as well as his teammates who wouldn’t give in, was the positive Wade took out of the game.
“I thought we played tremendous tonight,” he said. “We played our hearts out. We didn’t play with the discipline and the smarts that we needed to.”
That LSU was able to claw back and get to within six points twice, with possession of the ball in the second half, was something rhat caught the eye of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who said Wade’s team was “fearless” in fighting back under the circumstances.
While 17 turnoivers helped do LSU in, dreadful shooting was the biggest culprit.
Wade’s team missed its first 16 shots — 11 coming from beyond the 3-point arc — which contributed to Auburn’s 18-1 lead midway through the first half.
LSU shot 20% in the first half, making five field goals, and a season-low 28.6% for the game. They made just 20.7% of their 3s in going 6 of 29.
“I still feel great about this team; we’ve got great people, we’ve got great chemistry,” Wade said. “I know people are going to be upset and jumping off rhe ledges and stuff like that, but we’re good.
“We didn’t have Brandon Murray tonight, but we’ve got good pieces. We played extremely hard; we just didn’t play with enough discipline and we didn’t make shots.”
Wade, whose team dropped just two spots in the NET rankings to fifth, will use the loss as a teaching lesson for his younger players who had never experienced an environment like Wednesday night.
“We’re made up of the right stuff … we’re going to be really good this year,” he said. “We’re really good right now.
“Every time we learn a lesson, we bounce back. … We’re going to be ready to go Tuesday night (against Kentucky). We just lost our way a little bit.”
“This was some guys’ first SEC game," senior Darius Days said. "We try to prepare them on different stories when we were first came into the SEC and kind of the growing pains we have to go through.
“I feel like we have the best league in the country, so we have to continue to get better. It’s a test every game.”
Both Days and Wade emphasized it was just one of 18 SEC games.
“We’ve got great kids, we’ve got great character,” Wade said. “Nothing changed about this team. We have a good group, but we weren’t going undefeated.”