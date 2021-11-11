lsuucla.090521 HS 2116.JPG

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis on the field before kickoff against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU vs. Arkansas game is called "Battle for the Boot," as the winner will take home a 24-karat gold trophy in the shape of the two states stacked on top of each other, which closely resembles a boot.

LSU has won five straight of the last 17 meetings against Arkansas and holds the lead at 42-22-2 since the meeting's inception in 1901. 

The Tigers are 19-10 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992 and 11-3 when hosting the game in Tiger Stadium. Jay Ward's blocked field goal sealed a 27-24 victory in Fayetteville last season. 

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was hired as an assistant strength coach at Arkansas in 1986-87 after two years as a graduate assistant at both McNeese State and Northwestern State. He hired offensive line coach Brad Davis away from Arkansas earlier this year.

