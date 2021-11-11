The LSU vs. Arkansas game is called "Battle for the Boot," as the winner will take home a 24-karat gold trophy in the shape of the two states stacked on top of each other, which closely resembles a boot.
LSU has won five straight of the last 17 meetings against Arkansas and holds the lead at 42-22-2 since the meeting's inception in 1901.
The Tigers are 19-10 since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992 and 11-3 when hosting the game in Tiger Stadium. Jay Ward's blocked field goal sealed a 27-24 victory in Fayetteville last season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron was hired as an assistant strength coach at Arkansas in 1986-87 after two years as a graduate assistant at both McNeese State and Northwestern State. He hired offensive line coach Brad Davis away from Arkansas earlier this year.