A road loss to TCU on Saturday left the LSU basketball team with a split for its two games this week and nearly knocked the Tigers out of the AP and coaches' rankings.
In the AP poll released Monday morning, Will Wade's team fell six spots to No. 25 in its ninth consecutive week in the AP's poll of 61 writers and broadcasters.
LSU dropped seven spots, also going to 25th, in the Ferris Mowers coaches' poll after losing for the fourth time in five games at TCU.
The Tigers fell six spots for the second straight week in the AP poll after going from No. 13 to 19th last Monday with back-to-back road losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
LSU is in the same spot as it was in its debut in the AP poll on Dec. 6. The Tigers peaked at No. 12 on Jan. 10 before dropping four of its last six games.
Wade's team topped Texas A&M 70-64 on Wednesday night, then fell to TCU 77-68 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
LSU, which returns to Southeastern Conference play when it hosts Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Tuesday, was 14th in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings Monday morning.
Three of the six teams that were ranked below LSU in the AP poll lost at least one game this week, helping the Tigers hang on to their spot in the Top 25.
Auburn, which has won 17 games in a row, is the AP's No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The Tigers moved up a notch in the coaches' eyes and is now tied with Gonzaga for the top spot in the coaches' rankings.
Bruce Pearl's team, which turned back Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, leads a group of four SEC schools appearing in both polls.
Kentucky, which jumped seven spots to No. 5 after crushing Kansas in the Challenge, moved up just six notches to No. 7 in the coaches' poll, while Tennessee is No. 22 in the AP and 20th in the coaches'.
Alabama just missed getting in to the Top 25 and was the top team among those receiving votes in both polls.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Auburn (49) 20-1 1,508
2. Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1,475
3. UCLA 16-2 1338
4. Purdue 18-3 1,282
5. Kentucky 17-4 1,195
6. Houston 18-2 1,164
7. Arizona 17-2 1,159
8. Baylor 18-3 1,141
9. Duke 17-3 1,107
10. Kansas 17-3 1,014
11. Wisconsin 17-3 938
12. Villanova 16-5 807
13. Michigan State 16-4 751
14. Texas Tech 16-5 741
15. Providence 18-2 709
16. Ohio State 13-5 548
17. Connecticut 15-4 483
18. Illinois 15-5 445
19. Southern Cal 18-3 337
20. Iowa State 16-5 324
21. Xavier 15-5 255
22. Tennessee 14-6 234
23. Texas 16-5 203
24. Marquette 15-7 188
25. LSU 16-5 180
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Boise State 32, Saint Mary's 32, Miami (Fla.) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1.