SEC Power Rankings
For the second Saturday in a row, the SEC schedule features four of the league's seven ranked teams meeting in the hopes of taking a step or two up the national ladder with an impressive victory. On paper, the two games that feature ranked clubs — No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn and No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss — aren't as intriguing as last weekend's Alabama-Ole Miss and Georgia-Arkansas matchups. But they'll do. It would have been three Top-25 matchups if Texas A&M hadn't fallen to Kentucky prior to this week's game with No. 1 Alabama, which remains firmly atop The Advocate's power rankings. Alabama, which trashed Ole Miss, and Georgia, which dispatched Arkansas with ease, continue to enjoy a wide margin over the other 12 teams as most of the conference reaches the halfway point of the season. While it doesn't involve two ranked teams, the LSU-Kentucky game bears watching on two fronts: The 16th-ranked Wildcats, who are all the way up to third in our power rankings, will want to impress the national pollsters again against a Tigers team that desperately needs a win. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 5-0, 2-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 18
STORYLINE: Alabama seems to have sidestepped the little bit of shakiness the Crimson Tide showed in their first three games when it leveled Southern Miss and Ole Miss in the past two weeks. Nick Saban is 24-0 against his former assistants and there's no reason to believe Jimbo Fisher's team can (or will) keep it from climbing to 25-0.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 5-0, 3-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 15½
STORYLINE: There are some pollsters out there who believe that Georgia is every bit as good as Alabama — perhaps better. Which is why ESPN's Football Power Index gives homestanding Auburn a 15.5% chance of winning. This one starts a big three-game test for the Bulldogs, who get Kentucky next week and Florida on Oct. 30.
3. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 5-0, 3-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 3
STORYLINE: The Commonwealth of Kentucky is in a frenzy this week. An upset win over Florida last Saturday was just the start. Coupled with the opening across town Friday of Keeneland race track and another home game for the Wildcats, who cracked the AP and USA Today coaches polls, it should be a festive weekend.
4. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-1, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Ole Miss by 5½
STORYLINE: Popcorn jokes aside, Ole Miss faces another big game Saturday in its bid to remain in the national polls after taking its lumps against Alabama. The Rebels rank third nationally in total offense with 549.3 yards a game, but their defense will have to stand tall this week against Arkansas' productive rushing attack.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-1, 1-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 15½
STORYLINE: This matchup is being played in October for just the seventh time in 126 meetings, which isn't the best time as far as Auburn is concerned. Coming off its first win over LSU in Baton Rouge in 22 years, Bryan Harsin's team didn't have a lot of time to enjoy it before having to prep for Georgia's suffocating defense.
6. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 4-1, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Ole Miss by 5½
STORYLINE: After being taken down roughly for the first time this season by No. 2 Georgia last Saturday, Arkansas' rugged schedule continues when the Razorbacks visit Ole Miss. The contest will be the fourth against a ranked team in the past five weeks for the Hogs, who shocked Texas and Texas A&M before falling at Georgia.
7. FLORIDA
RECORD: 3-2, 1-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 38½
STORYLINE: Unlike Auburn, this game couldn't have come at a better time for Florida. The Gators have lost two of their past three games with a win against Tennessee being sandwiched by losses to Alabama and Kentucky. Getting back on track against Vanderbilt won't be the cure-all, but it's exactly what they need at this time.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: In time, Mississippi State will probably look back at its late-September loss to LSU in Starkville and think about what might have been. Heck, the Bulldogs might have done that after its road upset of Texas A&M last Saturday. But at least they get to savor their latest victory with an open date this weekend.
9. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 3-2, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 18
STORYLINE: Texas A&M is 0-2 in the SEC for the first time since the Aggies joined the league in 2012. That's the bad news; now comes the real bad news: No. 1 Alabama rolls into town having won eight consecutive games in the series. To say that it's a real tough spot for A&M would be the understatement of the season.
10. LSU
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 3
STORYLINE: There are those who believe LSU, which has its back to the wall after squandering an 11-point fourth-quarter lead against Auburn last week, is in a perfect spot to come in and pull off an upset here. Kentucky might still be thinking about its huge upset of Florida, while LSU is 15-1 following a loss under Ed Orgeron.
11. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Tennessee by 10½
STORYLINE: Tennessee needed a win in the worst way last week against Missouri and the Vols got it with a 62-point offensive explosion. That's the kind of offense first-year coach Josh Heupel wants to see week in and week out after scoring just 14 points a week earlier against Florida. But, can they do it consistently?
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 3-2, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Tennessee by 10½
STORYLINE: South Carolina continues to have trouble putting the ball in the end zone, which could be a huge problem against Tennessee. The Gamecocks have put up just one offensive touchdown in each of their past four games, so they have to start making the most of their opportunities on that side of the ball.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 2-3, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. North Texas, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 19
STORYLINE: Missouri's first two losses were by seven points each. But that trend went out the window when the Tigers were blown away by 38 points at home last week against Tennessee. The opportunity to bounce back is there against North Texas, which should be what Mizzou needs going into the meat of its SEC schedule.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-3, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 38½
STORYLINE: Oh boy. That's the only thing you can say about what Vanderbilt, which dropped its league opener to Georgia 62-0 two weeks ago, faces this week. A final-play win over UConn last week made them feel a little better, but now Florida is looking for someone to take out its frustrations on after losing to Kentucky.
Lines as of Friday by Caesars Sportsbook