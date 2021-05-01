A week after the LSU basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in late March, Will Wade said he would look heavily at the transfer portal to restock his roster.
He wasn’t kidding, getting Missouri combo guard Xavier Pinson and Cincinnati power forward Tari Eason to join the Tigers program in a span of nine days.
On Saturday, Wade picked up a third transfer with a commitment from Illinois shooting guard Adam Miller, who entered the transfer portal on April 1 after one season with the Illini.
Miller, who made his announcement via social media, picked LSU over Kentucky and Michigan among others.
Prior to the announcement, ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello had Miller rated as the third-best player still available in the transfer portal.
Along with Pinson and Eason, Miller will be counted on to offset the loss of Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart to the NBA draft last month.
Darius Days also declared for the draft and is going through the process of exploring his options for the future.
The 6-foot-3 Miller was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and was ranked as the No. 33 prospect on the 247Sports composite listing after a stellar career at Morgan Park High School in Peoria, Illinois.
He was ranked sixth nationally among shooting guards and was the No. 2 prospect in the state behind five-star combo guard DJ Steward, who signed with Duke.
Steward was 26th overall on the 247Sports composite listing.
Still, Miller beat out Steward for the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball award and twice was named the Illinois Gatorade player of the year.
He started all 31 games in his lone season at Illinois, which won the Big Ten tournament title and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Illini, however, fell in the second round to Loyola of Chicago 71-58.
Miller ranked fifth on the team with 8.3 points per game while averaging 25.5 minutes of playing time, which was fourth-most on the squad.
He was fifth among Big Ten freshmen in scoring and topped the league’s freshman with 52 made 3-point field goals.
Miller scored in double figures 13 times, including three of five postseason games. In what turned out to be his final game with Illinois, he scored 10 points in going 4 of 6 from the field in the loss to Loyola.
While he shot just 39.1% on all field goals and 34.0% from beyond the 3-point arc, making 52 of 153 tries, Miller was effective on his two-point attempts at 49.4%. He shot 68.4% from the free-throw line.
In his collegiate debut on Nov. 25, he had 28 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 122-60 blowout of North Carolina A&T. He was 10 of 12 from the field, going 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Miller also had 18 points — with 16 coming in the first half — against Nebraska on Feb. 25.