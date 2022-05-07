Cade Beloso had ACL surgery on his left knee on Tuesday.
The designated hitter fully tore his ACL just before the season opener against Maine on Feb. 18 after someone fell on his leg in the pre-game huddle celebration.
Beloso originally planned to play through the season with the injury, rehabbing it to the point where he could run. He returned to take at-bats against Grambling on April 5, then UNO on April 26.
The redshirt junior announced Tuesday that he underwent surgery. He plans on returning to the team next season.
