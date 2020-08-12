LSU landed a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Shone Washington, a Warren Easton prospect who announced his decision Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound New Orleans native is the nation's No. 18-ranked defensive tackle, according to 247Sports, and he is the sixth player to commit to LSU's 2022 class.

The Tigers 2022 class ranks No. 1 nationally, and five of the players are ranked within the nation's top 250 overall recruits.

Washington is the first defensive lineman to commit to LSU's class, joining, on defense, Texas safety Bryan Allen (nation's No. 2 safety), Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers (nation's no. 8 corner) and Texas safety Bryce Anderson (nation's No. 5 safety).

LSU also holds commitments from St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, the nation's No. 3 pro-style quarterback, and Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, the nation's No. 35 receiver.