In the great conflagration engulfing LSU men’s basketball right now, amid all the firings and allegations and speculation and a budding coaching search — otherwise known as the Who Would Want to Take This Job? sweepstakes — something has largely been forgotten.
The Tigers are still playing. In the NCAA tournament. And those Tigers, a group of young men who by LSU’s official account had no part in all the alleged violations, what is going through their minds right now? What are they feeling? How are they processing all this?
It’s long been my perspective that young people are more resilient than the rest of us think. Or remember how to be. Watching the Tigers take the court Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the start of one of their last on campus practices before jetting off to Milwaukee, they looked loose and relaxed. Practically carefree. Only the knowledge that former coach Will Wade and former assistant Bill Armstrong were now persona non grata reminded you it was an abnormal scene.
For sure, after the tournament, most of these players and their remaining coaches are expected to scatter on the winds of the transfer portal and the NBA draft process. But, for now, they have a job to do. A goal in sight. To hear Darius Days tell it, a freshman on LSU’s 2019 team that reached the Sweet 16 under the leading edge of the Wade storm front still stalled over the program, they’re keeping the demons at bay as they chase a familiar dream.
“I feel pretty confident with the team, working hard, just not letting the distractions keep us away from our goal to win a national championship,” Days said Thursday in Milwaukee, a day before LSU faces Iowa State in their Midwest Regional first-round game. “We've been locked into each other, leaning on each other even though ... (we’re) in the time of distractions, but we're going to be all right.”
The distractions have taken all the oxygen out of the room. And rightly so. It’s likely that after the impending sanctions bar LSU from the postseason and ravage the roster that this is Tigers’ last NCAA tournament appearance for years to come.
But these Tigers are here now, and their chances are as solid or as fragile as any other team on a similar seed line.
“Man, this is amazing,” said All-American Tari Eason, LSU’s justly celebrated sixth man. “I'm not taking anything for granted. I'm just trying to soak up everything and every little moment. This is special, so I'm happy to be here, and I'm excited to get to work.”
The circumstances facing these Tigers, the steady rain of criticism and negativity hammering the program, are nothing new for these players. Instead of splintering, the adversity may be galvanizing for them.
It’s not exactly like all of this is new territory.
“A lot of people feel there's a dark cloud around LSU basketball,” Days said. “But that's how it's been since I got there. We had a couple shirts made, ‘LSU versus The World.’ At all times, that's how we feel, ‘LSU versus The World.’ That's just what it is.”
“Before the season started, there was ‘LSU versus Everybody,’” Eason said. “We had meetings before this season on how to make our bond tight and make us a really close-knit group. So I think that when adversity hits, the best thing about this team is we come together and we only get stronger.”
History alone dictates that LSU is in dangerous territory. Everyone who takes a dip into an NCAA tournament office pool is forever hunting for the right 12 seed to upset a 5. But in last year’s tournament, two 11s beat 6 seeds like LSU while only one 12 beat a 5. The first game of the first round on Thursday saw No. 11 Michigan, the team that eliminated LSU in last year’s second round, knock off No. 6 Colorado State.
Maybe the Tigers will have nothing for the Cyclones on Friday. Maybe all of the above talk will prove to be false bravado.
But going into it, there is a pretty remarkable amount of perspective and level-headedness on display.
“Young men are resilient,” LSU interim coach Kevin Nickelberry said. “This is basketball. There's a lot more going on in the world than this. I mean, a lot tougher things with social media, a lot of things going on in other countries that are a lot tougher than this, and I made those guys understand.
“This is a great opportunity. It's a shining moment, and they need to step into that light and be themselves.”
In the time of distractions, it’s the only way to play it.