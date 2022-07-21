Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Friday marks 44 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 44, Marvin “Moose” Stewart.
44 Marvin “Moose” Stewart
C, 1934-36
All-American 1935-36
All-SEC 1936
It was not easy to stand out as a freshman in the 1930s at a powerhouse football program like LSU.
When he arrived in 1934, Bernie Dumas said it was customary to bring in 125 freshmen each fall. In total, the Tigers suited out 11 full teams of players.
But one of those many freshmen in the Class of 1934 did find a way to make his mark. In fact, Marvin “Moose” Stewart still ranks as one of the best centers ever to play for LSU.
Born in 1912 in Picayune, Mississippi, Stewart and fellow Tiger great Gaynell “Gus” Tinsley were LSU’s first All-Americans in 1935. Both repeated those honors in 1936 as they helped LSU capture its first two SEC championships those seasons, reach the Sugar Bowl for the first time and wind up No. 2 in the first Associated Press poll in 1936.
In 1937, Stewart was elected into the inaugural class of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame and was picked in the second round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. But Stewart turned down a chance to play in the NFL. In 1941, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel and saw extensive action in the Pacific Theater in World War II. After the war, he coached the Quantico (Virginia) Marines Devil Dogs team, leading them to the 1947 All-Navy league title.
Stewart retired from the Marine Corps after 23 years and became a teacher, coach and eventually principal at Baton Rouge’s Istrouma High School, finally retiring for good in 1982. In 1993, his skill as a player was still remembered during LSU football’s 100th anniversary celebration, as he was named center on LSU’s Early Years Team of the Century.
Stewart died at 97 on Aug. 30, 2009, in Pebble Beach, California.