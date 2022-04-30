Austin Deculus played in more games than anyone in LSU history.
After all that time, he'll have a chance in the NFL.
Deculus, LSU's longtime right tackle, was drafted No. 205 overall by the Houston Texans in the sixth round Saturday afternoon.
The selection was somewhat of surprise as Deculus wasn't projected by many to go in the seven-round draft, though he certainly had a chance.
Deculus played in 61 games during his career, making him the only player in school history to appear in more than 60 games. He started at right tackle in 46 of LSU's last 49 games through the end of his career.
Deculus will stay with LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was the Texans' first pick in the draft. He became the eighth LSU player taken this weekend.