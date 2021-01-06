LSU took a big step toward remaking its offense on Wednesday, announcing the hiring of Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and assistant DJ Mangas as the team's passing game coordinator.

Both Peetz and Mangas have ties to Joe Brady, who coordinated LSU's offense during its record-smashing national championship season.

Who are Peetz and Mangas? Here are five things to know about the new leaders of the Tigers' offense.

Peetz and Mangas form a young duo that'll guide LSU's offense

Peetz is 37 years old, and Mangas is 31 years old.

Peetz' coaching experience goes back to 2006 when he started as a safeties coach and special teams coordinator at Santa Barbara City College. His stops thereafter include UCLA, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the University of Alabama (twice), the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders.

Mangas has been a coach since 2012 with stops at Hampton-Sydney College, Georgetown University and William & Mary College. At the time of his promotion at William & Mary, Mangas was the second-youngest offensive coordinator in Division I football in 2017 and 2018.

Peetz will bring a full house to Baton Rouge

Peetz and his wife, Maggie, have six children.

"He's such an amazing dad," Maggie said in an interview last year with Carolina Panthers' team website. "... When he comes home, he's full-on dad-mode."

QB coach Jake Peetz breaks down Teddy Bridgewater’s film and shows life in the Peetz household with his 5 (almost 6) kids#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/GokKlb1Vts — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 11, 2020

Peetz was a walk-on at Nebraska; he cared for his brother during his senior year

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Peetz walked-on Nebraska in the early 2000s but didn't play a down.

Peetz told the Journal Star in 2017 that he thought he'd play on special teams as a senior but his brother, Jesse Peetz, became ill about a week before the 2005 season opener. Peetz said he stayed with his brother, away from the Nebraska football complex. Jesse Peetz died in 2014. He was 29.

Mangas, with connections to Joe Brady, returns to LSU

Mangas played wide receiver at William & Mary from 2008 to 2011, crossing paths with Brady, who played from 2009 to 2012, and Mangas was the Tribe's offensive coordinator for two seasons before joining LSU's staff.

Mangas was an offensive analyst with LSU in 2019 when Brady was the team's offensive coordinator.

Peetz and Mangas came highly recommended by Brady

Orgeron told WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench" on Tuesday that Derek Ponamsky, LSU's special assistant to Orgeron, has been in contact with Brady during the search, hoping to find candidates who can replicate the schemes Brady and former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger ran when the Tigers won the program's fourth national championship.

"Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady," Orgeron said in a statement Wednesday.