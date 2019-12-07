The game may be in Georgia but LSU fans looked right at home Saturday morning.

Standing just outside the barriers to the set of ESPN's College Gameday, the Tigers faithful waved around signs, yelled along with LSU's cheerleaders and even booed when the cast said Ohio State was more deserving to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll.

But Georgia's fans had their say, too.

Scroll below for some of the best signs from the day, and some quick ratings for each (can't see tweets below? Click here):

LSU and '-EAUXS'

RATING(S): 8/10

WHY? If you went to an LSU party and there wasn't a heavy dose of the Cajun -eaux ... you didn't actually geaux to an LSU party.

‘Can I Burreaux your Heisman’



Rating: 8-of-10

Bonus points for: Perfect spelling #LSU pic.twitter.com/ZcYbAS9YrR — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

CAN I BURROW A QB?

RATING: 10/10

WHY? Because it's original. It's clever, and 7-year-old Brendan Boyle has no plans to pull any punches today.

This is Brendan Boyle, 7. I asked who was the brain behind the sign, he smiles and says “me.”Dad laughs and says, “it was a team effort.” The original plan was to use the Joe Burrow pantsing photo with a #UGA bulldog chasing him but they ran out of time. #LSU @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/mF0ptzWEPB — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

WHAT'S UNDER THERE? ...

RATING: 8/10

WHY? Because acronym work and classy butt jokes always play well.

Easily one of the best @CollegeGameDay sign so far LSU: Losers Show (more than) UnderwearRating: 9-of-10Bonus points for: High-level acronym usage; classy butt jokes#GamedaySigns pic.twitter.com/J42DSZDXp3 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

CAN YEAUX NOT?

RATING: 6/10

WHY? This image is from one of the greatest gif(t)s to come out of an LSU game in some time ... but the sign doesn't really make sense.

Here’s a UGA sign: “That ‘we didn’t really want Georgia look.”



Rating: 6-of-10

Bonus points for: using one of my all-time favorite gifs



Negatives for: Not really making sense #LSU #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/mS8TTsSZn9 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

DEY COMIN'

RATING(S): 7/10

WHY? Well, they are.

TWO BIG BENZes

RATING: 6/10

WHY? The Superdome shoutout is a winner -- but this is another sign that doesn't seem to make much sense.

Two Mercedes-Benz logos ... one on the ‘stadium’ and one on the ‘Superdome.’



Rating: 6-of-10

Bonus points for: New Orleans babayyyyy



Negatives for: I’m not really sure what it’s trying to say ... also, what’s that Tebow jersey doing out here? pic.twitter.com/4Ky1tUBpZ9 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

EL-EAUX-EL

RATING: Winner

WHY: We're not sure if this is a pro-LSU or pro-UGA sign ... or if it's pro anything. But it's great, and someone should ask this dude if he needs a hug. Rumor has it she broke up with him by saying: "It's not you-G-A, it's L-S-me."

