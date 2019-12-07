The game may be in Georgia but LSU fans looked right at home Saturday morning.
Standing just outside the barriers to the set of ESPN's College Gameday, the Tigers faithful waved around signs, yelled along with LSU's cheerleaders and even booed when the cast said Ohio State was more deserving to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll.
LSU cheerleaders wear their megaphones during an interview of an opposing coach as fans show their signs during the ESPN's College Gameday live broadcast outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
Texas A&M's head coach Jimbo Fisher, is miked up for an interview while chatting with Kirk Herbstreit as fans show their signs during the ESPN's College Gameday live broadcast outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
Texas A&M's head coach Jimbo Fisher, second from right, chats with from left, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit as fans show their signs during the ESPN's College Gameday live broadcast outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
WHY? Because it's original. It's clever, and 7-year-old Brendan Boyle has no plans to pull any punches today.
This is Brendan Boyle, 7. I asked who was the brain behind the sign, he smiles and says “me.”Dad laughs and says, “it was a team effort.” The original plan was to use the Joe Burrow pantsing photo with a #UGA bulldog chasing him but they ran out of time. #LSU@CollegeGameDayhttps://t.co/mF0ptzWEPB
WHY: We're not sure if this is a pro-LSU or pro-UGA sign ... or if it's pro anything. But it's great, and someone should ask this dude if he needs a hug. Rumor has it she broke up with him by saying: "It's not you-G-A, it's L-S-me."