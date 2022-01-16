Will Wade has a penchant for saying his program is built on a solid foundation. He said it after the Tigers clawed out a 64-58 victory Friday at Florida. He said it again before LSU’s home game Saturday with Arkansas.

It isn’t necessarily any less true than after his Tigers blew an eight-point lead late on Saturday and fell victim to a 17-2 Razorbacks run that the visitors converted into a 65-58 upset. But the loss did make one thing quite clear:

LSU’s solid foundation is built, to a certain extent, on swampy ground.

The Tigers are built a bit like a Jenga tower. Pull out one piece, like projected starting shooting guard Adam Miller who was lost to a preseason knee injury, and the whole thing may teeter but not fall over. Pull out another, like point guard Xavier Pinson, and you’re left with structure ripe for toppling.

LSU was able to survive at Florida without Pinson, a team the Tigers were able to out talent and out muscle in a tight contest. Against Arkansas, which came in without coach Eric Mussleman and saddled with a surprisingly shaky 1-3 Southeastern Conference record, the Tigers had the tables turned on them in a close game. Arkansas, despite its record and having to rely on assistant coach and Baton Rouge native Keith Smart (what a win for the former McKinley High star and hero of Indiana’s 1987 NCAA title triumph at the Superdome), is more talented than Florida. The Razorbacks weren’t so easily brushed aside, and they took advantage of a stale and stagnant LSU offense.

LSU’s offense hasn’t been a well-oiled machine much of the season anyway. The Tigers (15-2, 3-2) have scored less than 70 points seven times. But LSU has been able to rely on its fortress-like defense, holding back opposing teams the way massive levees hold back the Mississippi River.

Pinson, one of LSU’s key offseason transfers along with Miller and forward Tari Eason, is LSU’s defensive catalyst. He may not be the Tigers’ most talented player, but as we’ve seen over the past two games, he may be LSU’s most valuable.

The Tigers need him back badly this week, which looks much more treacherous without him. LSU heads Wednesday to Alabama then Saturday to Tennessee before playing at home again Jan. 26 against Texas A&M.

Neither the Crimson Tide nor the Volunteers are looking like the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls at the moment. No. 24-ranked Alabama is sure to drop out of the AP top 25 after its 78-76 loss Saturday at Mississippi State. It was the third straight defeat for Bama (11-6, 2-3). Meanwhile, Tennessee (11-5, 2-3) was hit by a haymaker Saturday at Kentucky, losing 107-79.

Nonetheless, Alabama has traditionally been not a road trip but a trap for LSU, and not the best team for the Tigers matchup-wise (Bama beat LSU in all three meetings last season, including the SEC tournament final). Tuscaloosa is hardly a vacation spot, and not a place LSU basketball traditionally goes to get well.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” Wade said. “We’ve got to keep moving. We’ve got to get better. We’ve been struggling, our free-throw showing has been getting worse. All that stuff caught up with us (Saturday).

“Sometimes, you get what you deserve. It sounds harsh, but if you don’t handle those details, make the same mistakes over and over, that tends to happen.”

Other than falling into a huge early hole in their only other loss, 70-55 on Dec. 29 at Auburn, LSU’s defense has covered up most of the Tigers’ shortcomings. Defense gave LSU a mantle of invulnerability, one that allowed the Tigers to rocket up the national polls to the precipice of a top-10 ranking and an NCAA NET ranking consistently among the top five all season. The Tigers dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 in the NET on Sunday.

Big picture-wise, if any LSU basketball fan could have seen in November that the Tigers would be 15-2 and ranked in the NET top 10 on Jan. 16, they would have taken it in a millisecond. It’s the mark of a program built on a solid foundation.

But as we know here in South Louisiana, foundations can shift or crack quickly. LSU needs Pinson back and to find a way to improve its offensive game to avoid one disappointing loss to Arkansas turning into a losing streak that threatens to condemn such a promising season.

