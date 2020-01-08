Dennis Erickson walked through the tunnels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to find his former protégé before the College Football Playoff semifinal began in Atlanta.
Erickson found the LSU locker room and embraced Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. They were many miles and many years away from Miami, where Erickson won two national championships as the Hurricanes' head coach with Orgeron coaching defensive line.
Now, Erickson was being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and Orgeron was a game away from reaching his first national championship as a head coach.
Their meeting was brief.
"I just congratulated him and got the heck out of his way," Erickson said.
Erickson might as well have congratulated Orgeron again in the third quarter.
When the retired coach was introduced with the rest of the Hall of Fame's 2019 class during a commercial break, LSU was already pounding Oklahoma 49-7 in what became a 63-28 blowout victory.
Orgeron was on his way toward college football's pinnacle, the level he'd only heard of or experienced as an assistant coach with former mentors.
Orgeron heard plenty about Jimmy Johnson's national title at Miami in 1987, the year before Orgeron joined Johnson's staff as a graduate assistant.
The Larose native won two more in 1989 and 1991 under Erickson, with speedy, aggressive defenses which Erickson said are echoed in LSU's team this season.
Then there were the two back-to-back deep runs Orgeron helped with at Southern Cal under Pete Carroll in 2003 and 2004 (a co-national championship with LSU and another title that was later vacated), when the Trojans trounced their opponents just like Orgeron's Tigers have done this season.
It's all come together, Erickson said. This is Orgeron's moment.
"Now he's got his own philosophy," Erickson said, "and I know in my coaching career you take things from all your mentors, but you're your own self. He's Ed. He's Coach O. And he's developed that himself."
Orgeron has often spoken of the coaches who influenced him, citing lessons learned in a 34-year coaching career during Monday news conferences, post-game interviews and radio shows.
Now, his mentors are speaking about him.
That fiery Cajun who was once fired at Ole Miss? Orgeron's now the winner of three Coach of the Year Awards, the leader of a team with the nation's top scoring offense and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at quarterback, the man who's on the precipice of doing what his former coaches always thought he could do.
"So thrilled for his success," said Carroll, now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. "Frickin' Coach of the Year. Heisman Trophy Winner. Chance to be a national champion and all that stuff. It's a great tribute to Eddie."
"I'm so very proud of what he's accomplished there at LSU," said Johnson, now an NFL analyst for FOX. "He's come a long way and he's done a fantastic job. I'm extremely proud of him."
What do Orgeron's mentors see in him, in his team? What were the things they felt Orgeron learned?
"You just can't lose," Erickson said, chuckling at the simplicity. "That's the bottom line. That's one thing I learned at Miami, period, is don't lose. That was the culture of the program. That's the culture that Ed has built."
At Miami, it was the culture that Johnson built, adding on to the national championship Howard Schnellenberger won in his final season in 1983.
Johnson said the Hurricanes adopted a wide-open passing attack when most other teams around the country were still running the option or bashing defenses with tough running backs out of the I-formation.
Sound familiar?
"He's done that at LSU as well," Johnson said. "We were just trying to fit our offense to the athletes we had."
Carroll said he knew Orgeron was special the second time he ever met him.
It was at a state championship game in Anaheim, California, in 2000. Carroll had just interviewed for the USC job, and it was a few days before the program would announce he was their next head coach.
Carroll was sitting near the field, watching the high school game, and a voice from behind startled him.
"Hey, Coach Carroll!"
He turned. It was Orgeron.
Orgeron had been the defensive line coach at USC since 1998 under former coach Paul Hackett.
Carroll soon realized Orgeron knew about all the players on both teams that were playing. Together, they'd later sign several of the players who were in that game.
"I knew that this guy was going to bring me something that I couldn't get otherwise," Carroll said. "His mentality and how much he embraced USC and the challenge of making it a great program, that all came through in that evening."
"When he left and went to Ole Miss, I never felt the same," Carroll added. "I felt like we really lost something enormous in the program just because of his heart and soul and everything that he brought."
That path eventually led Orgeron back to LSU.
Now that the Tigers are a week away from the national championship, what are the biggest issues for a head coach at this moment?
"The biggest problem," Johnson said, "you've got to pretty well schedule out your time because there's so much media and alumni demands on your time — more so than if it were a regular game. You have to make sure that you don't get so caught up in that, that you overlook the preparation for the game."
There will be 17 days between the Peach Bowl semifinal and the national championship, a gap that forced Orgeron to get creative with his practice scheduling.
The team had Monday and Tuesday off, and Orgeron began national championship practices this week on Wednesday, essentially making Wednesday the new Monday in the countdown to New Orleans.
"I know it's a different day," Orgeron said, "but for right now we don't care."
Orgeron's former mentors agreed the biggest thing their former pupil needs to do now is just maintain what's working, don't change a thing. LSU has dealt with the "hype and all that stuff," Erickson said. That was clear in the team's handling of Oklahoma.
That's also the advice Orgeron referenced Wednesday, when he was asked what he most leans on from his coaching experience in this moment?
"Stick to the plan," Orgeron said. "I talked to the coaches today. It was about fundamentals. It's about technique. Not making it too big. 'Whoah, the national championship.' No. The focus is on today, and the focus on Monday is going to be 'Beat Clemson.'"