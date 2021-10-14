At a recent LSU women’s basketball practice, coach Kim Mulkey employed one of her tried-and-true encouragement techniques for a tiring player.

“I can tell when you’re tired, you start walking like this,” said Mulkey, humorously mimicking the player and creating a burst of laughter from the rest of the team.

“Don’t laugh; I have imitations for all of you,” she said to more laughter.

Visitors to Mulkey’s practices know they are never a laughing matter, but in her career as a player and coach she has become instinctive on when to drop a zinger or impression.

It’s one of the reasons Tiger players such as Khayla Pointer, a fifth-year senior, is glad she stuck around.

“Coach is funny. Every day in practice, it’s something different with her,” Pointer said. “I’m truly, truly enjoying the sense of humor. Not just that, but also her ability to push you every day.

“She’ll make a joke, get on us and we’ll laugh about it. That’s her personality, that’s what I’ve grown to love about her.”

The light moments come easily for Mulkey, who is known for her intensity and relentlessness but seldom for being a comic talent. It’s not in the practice script, but Mulkey is always ready when the opening arrives.

“It’s real. It’s part of who I am,” she said. “I’m just comical, quick-witted. As a player I was competitive and serious, (but) sometimes in the heat of the battle I’d say something to crack a teammate up. It’s just the human element.”

Pointer said there are too many examples to choose a favorite, but there are instances where practice stops so everyone can laugh.

“We think, ‘Did she just say that?’” Pointer said. “She’s hilarious. She’ll tell you, ‘My sense of humor, you’ll get to learn it.’ Some people don’t understand she’s sarcastic, that’s how she is, but you know she’s kidding. She just wants us to get better every day.”

Pointer and Mulkey acknowledge improvement is the main thing that's happening during practices. Pointer sees the benefits of the new way, and Mulkey is getting an idea of which combination of players works best.

Pointer said the offensive continuity is improving and is presenting more opportunities for players to score.

“A lot of plays we had last year employed the high ball screen and I love it,” she said. “But now we have screens in the corners, screens on the wings, we have a couple of flare screens at the top of the key. It gives you more variety on offense and more people different options to score.”

Mulkey envisions an eight- to nine-player rotation that is coming into focus, but the door remains open for others to get into the mix. She cautions that nothing is real until the Tigers get on the floor against an opponent.

“Until we play somebody, the true picture is a little cloudy,” Mulkey said. “Going against each other and the Dream Team (male practice players), it gives me a better sense of who can be in our rotation.

“I kind of know now in my head, but I don’t want to count anybody out. There are players who are great at running drills, look good in practice, and when the lights come on, they disappear. That’s why games are so important. What has remained constant is they are working hard. They really want to excel and do good. It’s obvious every day.”