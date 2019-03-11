Skylar Mays, a junior guard for the LSU basketball team, was named Monday a first-team Division I Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Mays, a Baton Rouge native who attended University High School, moved up this season after being a second-team pick a year ago.
The team is selected annually by CoSIDA and all sports information/communications members are eligible to vote on the final ballot, which is made up of all-district selections from around the country.
Mays is averaging in double figures on the court while maintaining a 4.01 GPA in pre-med/kinesiology.
On the court Mays has averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game in starting all 31 games.
He is second in the league in steals and is among the conference leaders in free-throw shooting in hitting 118 of 138 attempts (85.5 percent).
Mays has been one of the leaders for LSU, which is 26-5 overall and 16-2 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers claimed the outright league title on Saturday.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.
The nominee must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games, have completed his/her sophomore year with one full calendar year at the current school.