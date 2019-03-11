LSU Florida Basketball
Buy Now

LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) drives to the basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) ORG XMIT: FLGM103

 Gary McCullough

Skylar Mays, a junior guard for the LSU basketball team, was named Monday a first-team Division I Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Mays, a Baton Rouge native who attended University High School, moved up this season after being a second-team pick a year ago.

The team is selected annually by CoSIDA and all sports information/communications members are eligible to vote on the final ballot, which is made up of all-district selections from around the country.

Mays is averaging in double figures on the court while maintaining a 4.01 GPA in pre-med/kinesiology.

On the court Mays has averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game in starting all 31 games.

He is second in the league in steals and is among the conference leaders in free-throw shooting in hitting 118 of 138 attempts (85.5 percent).

Mays has been one of the leaders for LSU, which is 26-5 overall and 16-2 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers claimed the outright league title on Saturday.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.

The nominee must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games, have completed his/her sophomore year with one full calendar year at the current school.

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

View comments