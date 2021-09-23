All games on Saturday
NO. 7 TEXAS A&M vs. NO. 16 ARKANSAS
2:30 p.m. • CBS
In the SEC's biggest game of the week, many fans will be checking this game out just to see if Arkansas is for real. The Razorbacks have sandwiched two gimmes around a satisfying and thorough win over Texas, but A&M is not Texas. So we'll have a much better idea after this one.
NO. 12 NOTRE DAME vs. NO. 18 WISCONSIN
11 a.m. • Fox
These two haven't met on the football field since 1964, so that alone should be worth peeking in on (if you're not an LSU or Mississippi State fan). Notre Dame has had some rough moments early on and Wisconsin already has a loss, so this figures to be an all-out upper Midwestern brawl.
NO. 14 IOWA STATE at BAYLOR
2:30 p.m. • Fox
After facing Texas State, Texas Southern and Kansas, winning the last two by 111-14, Baylor takes a step up in class against Iowa State. A defensive struggle could be in the cards as the Cyclones lead the nation in fewest yards allowed while Dave Aranda's defense isn't far behind.
LSU at MISSISSIPPI STATE
11 a.m. • ESPN
LSU isn't necessarily treating its SEC opener as a revenge game, but you can bet the Tigers have heard all they want to hear this week about their embarrassing loss to the Bulldogs last September in Tiger Stadium. If they don't show it on State's turf, it'll be a long day for sure.
KENTUCKY at SOUTH CAROLINA
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Kentucky is undefeated and South Carolina's lone loss came at the hands of No. 2 Georgia, so that makes this game a big one for both teams. The Wildcats believe tney can be a threat in the SEC East with an improved offense, but they have to win on the road to be in the race.
Sheldon Mickles