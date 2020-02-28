When the LSU basketball team's defensive weaknesses were exposed in losses to Vanderbilt and Auburn earlier this month, Will Wade, while still unhappy, noted that he had a fast-paced, high-scoring offense that could carry the load when necessary.
But it wasn’t there Wednesday night when Florida controlled both ends of the floor in an 81-66 rout of LSU, prompting Wade to call it the Tigers’ poorest offensive performance of the season.
It was certainly uncharacteristic of LSU, which ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring 80.3 points a game in league play, and it wasn't what it needed against a quality opponent in a hostile environment.
“Florida was probably our poorest offensive performance, from an efficiency standpoint … from everything,” Wade said Friday. “You don’t have to be John Wooden to figure that out if you were watching the game. It was pretty obvious that we were disjointed offensively.”
Forwards Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford combined to knock down 17 of 22 field-goal attempts at Florida, but the rest of the team was just 9 of 37 for an LSU squad that leads the conference in field-goal accuracy.
So getting the offense back on track will be a top priority when LSU (19-9, 10-5 SEC) tries to take another step toward securing a top-four seed and coveted double-bye for the league tournament when it hosts Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
After that Florida game, Wade might want his team to draw some offensive inspiration from two-time LSU All-American Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, a scoring machine who’ll watch his No. 35 jersey go up to the catwalk of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at halftime.
“We had a good day Thursday,” said Wade, whose team didn’t return to campus until 2 a.m. after its late-night nightmare in Gainesville. “I think we’re going to bounce back strong; we’ll be ready to go. We just didn’t play well … sometimes you just don’t play well.
“We picked a bad night not to play well,” he said. “I didn’t have them prepared as well as we needed to probably, but we’ll bounce back.”
With five losses in its past seven games, this would be a good time for LSU to put its best foot forward and again play like the team that started 8-0 in conference action with just three games remaining in the regular season.
The loss to Florida dropped LSU into a tie with the Gators for third place in the league race. If both teams finish with the same record, Florida has the tiebreaker over LSU and would be awarded the higher seed.
LSU is facing Texas A&M for the second time this season after escaping with an 89-85 overtime victory back on Jan. 14 in College Station.
Under first-year coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies have gone 6-5 in the league since falling to the Tigers and are focused on finishing in the top half of the conference.
“Texas A&M is obviously playing very, very well; they beat Alabama on the road,” Wade said. “They’re a lot different team than the first time we played them. Offensively, they’re making more shots.”
Still, A&M isn’t a prolific scoring team. The Aggies are last in the SEC in scoring 62.6 points a game for the season, but they’re second in allowing just 64.7 points per game — which could be a problem if the Tigers struggle on offense again.
Wade said Florida’s defense had a lot to do with slowing his team down, making LSU work even harder to get open looks.
“They were aggressive, they put us on our heels and took some things away that other teams have not taken away,” he said. “But we’ll adjust, as we’ve done all year.
“Our offense has been more than fine most of the season; our poor offense contributed to some defensive problems because we were frustrated with some things that were going on on offense."
The basics
WHAT: Texas A&M at LSU
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Arkansas, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Briefly
• LSU and Texas A&M have been most vulnerable against the 3-point shot in SEC play; A&M is 13th (147) and LSU is last (153).
• In his first head coaching job, A&M's Buzz Williams led New Orleans to a 14-17 mark in 2006-07 — a year after Hurricane Katrina.
• After losing six of seven games to Texas A&M, LSU has won five in a row and holds a 23-18 edge in the all-time series.
Probable lineups
Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Sr. 9.7 1.7*
G Quenton Jackson 6-5 Jr. 8.8 2.9
G/F Savion Flagg 6-7 Jr. 10.3 5.3
F Emanuel Miller 6-7 Fr. 6.5 6.3
F Josh Nebo 6-9 Sr. 12.0 6.2
Key reserves
G Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 Jr. 5.9 2.0
G Andre Gordon 6-2 Fr. 6.7 2.2
F Jonathan Aku 6-10 Fr. 1.0 2.3
* assists
LSU (19-9, 10-5 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.4 4.1*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.9 4.9
F Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.9 2.1
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.9 7.2
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.9 7.3
Key reserves
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.8 6.7
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.6 3.9
G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 3.0 0.5*
* assists