LSU will offer beer and wine throughout Alex Box Stadium for the first time this season, and the university announced Thursday sales will conclude after the top of the seventh inning.
After the Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales last May, letting schools decide if it wanted to offer alcohol at its athletic venues, LSU sold beer and wine inside Tiger Stadium during football season.
LSU planned to allow alcohol sales at Alex Box Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but at the time, the school focused on preparing Tiger Stadium for the then-upcoming football season.
LSU athletics made more than $2.259 million in revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas of Tiger Stadium, senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in December.
During baseball games, Munson said LSU will offer the same alcoholic beverages for the same price as it did inside Tiger Stadium. Fans can purchase beer and wine at all the concession stands.
In accordance with SEC policy, fans can purchase no more than two alcoholic beverages at once, and each beverage will be dispensed into a cup. Fans will need to present a valid ID with each transaction.
Similar to football and basketball games, LSU extended its “Safe Driver Tiger” program to Alex Box Stadium. Attendees can sign up at kiosks as a designated driver for their group and receive compensation, such as a free bottle of water.
With beer and wine now sold throughout Alex Box Stadium, LSU stopped operating "The Yard," a premium section located in the left- and right-field corners.
Accessible to anyone age 21 or older last season, The Yard required $20 admission per person and included two beverages. Additional beverages were $6 each. It opened two hours before first pitch and closed at the end of the seventh inning.
This season, LSU has also added vending machines filled with water inside Alex Box Stadium, extended protective netting past the dugouts and installed an auxiliary scoreboard behind the right-center field wall.
LSU plays its first game at 7 p.m. Friday against Indiana.