WHO: LSU at Alabama

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 27-15, 11-7 Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 25-17, 4-14 SEC

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RH Zack Hess (2-2, 4.11 ERA, 46.0 IP, 24 BB, 47 SO); Alabama – Sr. RH Sam Finnerty (5-5, 4.12 ERA, 59.0 IP, 8 BB, 44 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hess will make his first start since he injured his groin against Missouri two weeks ago. Since leaving in the first inning that day, Hess has pitched in one game when he threw 2 ⅓ innings in a relief appearance against Florida. Hess said on Thursday his groin felt good. Without Cole Henry, the Tigers need Hess to pitch deep into the game to save the bullpen.

