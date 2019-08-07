BR.lsupractice.080719 HS 1007.JPG
Jake Riedel noticed a backpack on the floor of the weight room.

The LSU assistant strength coach walked over, and a few Tigers football players looked up from their offseason weight training.

Who's backpack was it?

Jarell Cherry's.

Cherry was outside running, returning starting defensive end Breiden Fehoko remembers.

Cherry had entered the program at 224 pounds as a true freshman in 2018, and after redshirting his first season as an outside linebacker, he has undergone a substantial body transformation in his move to the defensive line.

Fehoko said Cherry's up to 280 pounds — nearly 20 more pounds than his 6-foot-3, 264-pound listed frame on the official roster. Teammates are calling him "Whole Cherry" now, sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said.

"He's strong as a rock," Fehoko said. "He benches 485 (pounds). For his size? He's a freak of nature."

And on that summer day, Riedel figured out just how much of a freak of nature Cherry was.

Riedel bent to lift Cherry's backpack and pulled.

It barely moved.

Too heavy.

He tried again.

Too heavy again.

Fehoko remembers Riedel just gave up and dragged Cherry's backpack across the floor and out of the way.

When Cherry returned from his run, he lifted his backpack with ease.

Riedel asked Cherry: Hey, why is your bag so heavy? What classes are you taking?

Cherry was confused: What's up coach?

Riedel: What classes are you taking? I tried to lift your bag and it was heavy. What kind of textbooks you got in there?

Cherry laughed: No, Coach. I got bricks in there.

"Jarell's carrying bricks every day to school in his backpack," Fehoko said. "He's crazy, man."

