Ed Orgeron said Monday that it will be "a game-time decision" whether Adrian Magee or Badara Traore starts at offensive right tackle.
The position rotated often throughout preseason camp. Orgeron said Aug. 1 that sophomore Austin Deculus was the team's right tackle. Then Magee, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound junior, and Traore, a 6-foot-7, 335-pound junior, eventually began taking first team reps during practice.
Even after LSU's final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Orgeron said it's still a split decision between Magee, who started in every game but BYU last year, and Traore, who was rated the nation's No. 1 junior college offensive line recruit by 247Sports.
"Badara's a big, physical tackle," Orgeron said. "Very tough. Adrian has a little bit more experience in our system. A little more fluid in his movements. I would say Badara is a little more consistent right now. Adrian needs to be more consistent, and we're going to put them through the test this week."
The other offensive line spots have been solidified, according to LSU's first official depth chart, which was released on Monday:
- LT Saahdiq Charles, a 6-foot-5, 350-pound sophomore who started in nine games in 2017.
- LG Garrett Brumfield, a 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior who was a second team All-SEC selection after starting in 2017.
- C Lloyd Cushenberry, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound sophomore who took 100 snaps at center last season.
- RG Damien Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 322-pound junior college transfer who was the Offensive Line MVP in the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges.