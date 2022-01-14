The LSU track and field teams opened the 2022 season Friday with eight individual event wins in the Purple Tiger Invitational in the Carl Maddox Field House.
LSU athletes swept the mile run and 60-meter hurdles, a feat topped by Katy-Ann McDonald’s victory in the mile.
McDonald, an 800-meter specialist, had a solid cross country season in the fall when she qualified for the NCAA championships and continued it with her indoor win Friday.
She clocked the 10th-fastest time in LSU women’s history at 4 minutes, 48.70 seconds and led a pack of seven purple and gold-clad Tigers to the finish line.
On the men’s side, LSU’s Adam Wise set the pace as the top nine places went to the Tigers. Wise posted a winning time of 4:19.34.
Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr. were victorious in the 60 hurdles.
Armstrong opened up her third season with the Tigers by clocking a time of 8.17 seconds and Edwards followed suit in winning the men's title in 7.78 seconds.
Three other LSU women claimed titles.
Southern Cal transfer Morgan Smalls took the long jump at 20 feet, 7 inches, freshman Johanna Duplantis won the pole vault at 11-11¾, and Nyagoa Bayak claimed the high jump at 5-11¼.
Also, Hannah Carroll won the 600 meters in 1:34.39 and sophomore Favour Ofili, running the indoor 60 meters for the first time in her career, was the top collegiate finisher with a time of 7.25 seconds.
Olympian Aleia Hobbs, a former LSU star, broke her previous Field House 60 meters record of 7.13 seconds when she won with a time of 7.10.