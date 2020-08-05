LSU men's basketball scheduled Winthrop for a non-conference game early this season, according to contract details obtained by The Advocate.
The game, set for Nov. 21, 2020, replaced a contest with Yale.
LSU will pay Winthrop $90,000, but the contract has stipulations related to stadium capacity and the novel coronavirus pandemic. The game can be canceled mutually with no penalty for either school.
If the Pete Maravich Assembly Center can reach its full capacity, Winthrop will receive the complete amount. The payouts would change depending on how many fans can enter the stadium:
— If the arena seats 75% capacity, LSU will pay $67,500
— If the arena seats 50% capacity, LSU will $45,000
The lowest amount Winthrop can receive is $40,000, which LSU would pay if no fans are allowed in the stadium.
Capacity inside sporting venues this fall has yet to be determined. Last week, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry told WNXX-FM that Tiger Stadium's occupancy will depend on what reopening phase the state of Louisiana has reached.
LSU plans to start non-contact, shooting drills next week, then play full team scrimmages in late August. LSU has not released its full schedule.
"We're going to have some form of a season," coach Will Wade said Monday on WNXX-FM. "We had a conference call, coaches' call last week. I feel like worst case maybe we'll start after Thanksgiving.
"When all the students leave campus we'll be able to create a bubble and start. You never know for sure because we have to see what happens with the virus. I feel comfortable we'll have some form a season."