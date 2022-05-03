Two-time NCAA pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson added another honor to her already-impressive résumé Tuesday morning.
Gunnarsson was named the Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter women's scholar-athlete of the year for the 2021-22 academic year, the league announced.
She is just the second LSU track and field athlete and eighth LSU athlete overall to earn the most prestigious honor awarded by the SEC at the end of each academic year.
Gunnarsson, who has compiled a 4.16 GPA in mechanical engineering and will graduate later this month, was chosen by a committee of faculty athletics reps from SEC member universities.
She'll receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship as will Mississippi State football standout Austin Williams, who was named the men's winner.
Other LSU athletes to win the award are Mikael Olander (track and field, 1989), Michael Blanchard (football, 1995), Martin Nyberg (swimming, 1996), Lisette Lee (women’s golf, 2000), Rudy Niswanger (football, 2006), Kelly Quinn (volleyball, 2018), and Skylar Mays (men’s basketball, 2020).
Gunnarsson was the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's scholar-athlete of the year for the indoor and outdoor seasons and earned the SEC honor for the 2021 outdoor season.
The native of Paris, France, has made the LSU President’s honor roll six times and is a three-time member of the SEC academic honor roll.
“This is the grandest award that a student-athlete in the SEC can receive,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “Our goal is to provide our student-athletes with the resources to achieve their full potential in the classroom and in competition."
Last season, Gunnarsson became the first woman to sweep the NCAA indoor and outdoor pole vault titles in the same year since 2010.
A six-time All-American and four-time All-SEC performer, she holds the indoor and outdoor school records with a lifetime best of 15 feet, 3 inches that she registered in March at the Texas Relays.
That mark qualifies Gunnarsson, who is currently ranked fifth in the world, for the 2022 European championships to be held later this summer.