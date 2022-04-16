BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Latanna Stone couldn’t hold the lead over the final two holes of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this month.
But two weeks later, Stone rallied over the final two holes to deliver a huge 1-up match play win for LSU over Alabama’s Polly Mack to put the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference women’s golf championship final Sunday against Florida.
One down with three to play, Stone birdied her 17th hole and made a solid par on her 18th hole to clinch the 3½-1½ victory for LSU on Saturday at Greystone Country Club’s Legacy Course.
Her win along with two earlier victories from Carla Tejedo and Elsa Svensson gave LSU a shot at winning its first SEC title in 30 years. The Tigers’ matches against Florida, a 3-2 winner over No. 1-seeded Auburn in the other semifinal, begin at 8 a.m. Sunday and will be shown on the SEC Network.
Earlier in the day, LSU needed just 30 minutes to finish off Vanderbilt in a rain-delayed quarterfinal match, 4-1.
“That was a fun afternoon,” said LSU coach Garrett Runion, whose team will be making its first appearance in the finals since the tournament changed to this format. “It feels amazing. So now we have one more to go and let’s see if we can’t finish this thing off.”
Stone was able to tie the match and then on the par 3 eighth hole (the 17th of the match), she hit a strong tee shot and made the birdie putt to swing the match back in LSU’s favor.
It proved to be pivotal with Tejedo and Svensson both in with their second wins of the day. Alabama already had one win and the Tide’s Benedetta Moresco had turned a two-hole deficit to LSU's Ingrid Lindblad into a one-hole lead with one to go.
With the Lindblad-Moresco match on the final green and Stone and Polly Mack heading down the fairway, Lindblad kept Alabama from a potential second point by finally getting a birdie putt to drop after several near misses on the last nine to force extra holes.
Stone made sure those extra holes weren’t needed. She put her approach behind the hole, and with Mack facing a fairly long birdie effort to tie the match two-putted for par. After Mack missed her putt, the Tigers were celebrating a victory in the post-sunset finish.
Runion had praise for the freshman Svensson, who was able to tie the last three holes to win her match 1-up after her opponent, Angelica Moresco, cut her lead in half. Svensson’s tee shot on her last hole hit a cart path and went into the woods, but she scrambled for par after hitting a 9-iron to 10 feet and making the putt to halve the hole.
“Elsa came up huge after having to punch out of trouble and was able to get up and down from (129 yards) to win the match,” Runion said. “Latanna played great. She came through in the clutch and that putt by Ingrid on the final hole to give us a little breathing room was what we’ve come to expect.”
After Lindblad won the SEC individual title Friday, LSU now goes for just its second SEC team title ever. The Tigers’ only SEC crown came in 1992 at Baton Rouge’s Santa Maria Golf Course.
SEC WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
SEMIFINAL MATCH RESULTS
LSU 3.5, Alabama 1.5
1 Carla Tejedo (LSU) 1-up over Isabella Vander Blest (Alabama)
2 Elsa Svensson (LSU) 1-up over Angelica Moresco (Alabama)
3 Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) tied with Benedetta Moresco (Alabama)
4 Latanna Stone (LSU) 1-up over Polly Mack (Alabama)
5 Emillie Overas (Alabama) 5&3 over Jessica Bailey (LSU)