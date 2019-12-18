When the gates opened at LSU's final open practice in Baton Rouge before the Peach Bowl, the leading rusher for the Tigers was not present.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was absent, as expected, away from practice after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday's practice, multiple sources told The Advocate on Wednesday.
The severity of the injury is under question, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron will next speak with the media at 5:25 p.m. to discuss the early signing period in recruiting.
True freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price took first-team reps during individual drills. Davis-Price has rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Starting inside linebacker Patrick Queen returned to practice after missing Tuesday's practice.
Ponchatoula quarterback TJ Finley signed with LSU Wednesday morning, and by Wednesday afternoon, he was suited up, sporting a No. 11 Jersey, practicing with the Tigers.
Sign with #LSU in the morning, practice in the afternoon.TJ Finley (11) dresses out with the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/l3MY5JUxaO— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 18, 2019
It's the start of a trend at LSU. True freshman cornerback Derek Stingley practiced with the Tigers in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
Early enrollees are permitted to practice with their schools during bowl game practices.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Finley threw for 2,736 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions in his senior year at Ponchatoula High, and he is rated the nation's No. 20 pro-style quarterback of the 2020 class.
Roll call
Players absent from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, true freshman