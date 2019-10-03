LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton has been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening.

Orgeron said he does not have a timeline for Thornton's return.

"Ray is suspended from the team right now," Orgeron said.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound junior from Killeen, Texas, has played in every game as a reserve linebacker for No. 5 LSU (4-0) this season, and he has recorded three total tackles in 2019.

Thornton was a member of LSU's "Green Team" package, which rushes the quarterback on long passing downs.

Thornton had missed five practices since playing in LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

LSU next plays Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

