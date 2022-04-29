BR.lsumizzou.042122 HS 1079.JPG

LSU starting pitcher Blake Money (44) acclimates to a new ball in the third inning against Missouri in an SEC matchup, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Georgia (29-12, 11-7 SEC) at LSU (27-13, 10-8)

WHEN: 2 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball. Georgia is No. 22.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money (2-3, 4.53, RHP, So.); Georgia — Jonathan Cannon (6-1, 1.71, RHP, Jr.)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Jonathan Cannon leads the SEC with a 1.55 ERA through 52⅓ innings pitched. LSU has the No. 7- and No. 15-ranked hitters in the SEC, with Jacob Berry hitting .365 and Dylan Crews at .331 entering Friday night's game. Berry is also No. 8 in slugging percentage (.652). How will one of the best lineups in the league match up against one of the best pitchers?

