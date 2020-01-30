The debate whether or not Clemson University should get a new mascot may still be ongoing, but a joke GoFundMe set up by LSU fans will have a more lasting impact.
More than $3,100 was raised after the national championship game between LSU and Clemson, both nicknamed the Tigers, after LSU fans were turned off by the South Carolina university's mascot.
According to a report by Fox Business, the money raised will go to the Tigers United University Consortium, a partnership between schools who share a tiger mascot. In addition to LSU and Clemson, Auburn and Missouri, both of the SEC, are also involved.
The consortium's goal is to increase the population of wild tigers around the world.
Fox reported LSU fan Dion Grossnickle, who started the fundraiser, reached out to Clemson's athletic department about how to best use the funds.
