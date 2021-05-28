Paul Mainieri is retiring as LSU baseball's head coach after his 15th season with the team.

Mainieri announced the retirement in a Friday morning statement. He is scheduled to hold a 4:30 p.m. press conference to make a formal announcement.

Here's his statement on his retirement:

LSU officially announced Paul Mainieri will retire at the end of the season. His statement below: pic.twitter.com/6QpUhPezzQ — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) May 28, 2021

“I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach,” Mainieri said in a statement. “I’ve worked at four wonderful institutions, and it’s been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years. To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here.

“I’ve been blessed throughout my career to coach unbelievable young men of great character and skill, and to have worked with talented and dedicated assistant coaches, support staff and administrators. It’s very difficult to leave a profession that I truly love, but I’m so grateful for the amazing opportunities that have been presented to me through the years."