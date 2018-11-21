Long before the start of the season, LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade came to the realization that he had to scale back the number of minutes Tremont Waters plays.

Waters, LSU’s dynamic scorer and facilitator who earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference coaches All-Freshman team, logged a team-high 33.0 minutes a game while playing in all 33 games last season.

The average increased slightly to 33.9 minutes in LSU’s 18 conference games, and it took a physical toll on the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Waters.

Wade took some pressure off Waters this season with a three point-guard offense that puts the ball in the hands of Skylar Mays or Ja’vonte Smart at times. It has worked nicely in a 4-0 start for No. 19 LSU.

Yet, a scan of the stats shows Waters averaging 33.0 minutes a game again — the most by far on an LSU team going into a 6 p.m. Thursday matchup with Charleston in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

LSU will play three games in four days in the tournament, which is why Wade has been working long hours to devise a plan that will get Waters more rest when possible.

LSU will face UAB or No. 14 Florida State in its second game Friday. After a day off Saturday, the Tigers will play a team from the opposite side of the bracket — Villanova, Oklahoma State, Memphis or Canisius — on Sunday to close the event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

While Wade is pleased with his three-headed point guard so far, he knows Waters has to get longer breaks every now and then.

Waters and Smart each average 13.0 points per game, and Mays is getting 12.8 a game. Collectively, they average just under 10 assists a game.

“I’ve got to do a better job. … We’ve got to get our rotation better with the guards,” Wade said Monday. “I like our rotation with the bigs, but with the guards we have some bad rotations.”

After playing just 23 minutes in a season-opening rout of Southeastern, Waters has been on the floor for 36, 37 and 36 minutes the past three games.

Sufficiently concerned, Wade said he worked all weekend to come up with three plans. He’ll choose one before the Charleston game.

“I’ve got to rest Tremont a little more,” he said. “I've got to force myself to rest him, or he’s going to wear down … even in as good a shape as he’s in. It'll force me to rest him.”

One of the plans Wade came up with is an NBA-type rotation where the three guards play a predetermined amounts of time in stretches.

“They don’t even care what the score is, they just sub him out at this time and this time,” he said, “and they have the discipline to do that.”

Wade said the offensive play has been choppy when Waters has to go to the bench for a short break and the opponent presses — like UNC-Greensboro, Memphis and Louisiana Tech did earlier this season.

“I just have such a comfort with him; he’s a one-man press-breaker when you have him out there,” Wade said. “But I need to have a little bit more discipline. I’m not hiding behind the fact he needs to play a lot of minutes, but he can’t play 38. It’s not right for him, and it’s not right for our team.”

Especially problematic in that situation, Wade said, is having just one point guard out on the floor with shooting guards Daryl Edwards and Marlon Taylor.

“Too often I have Daryl and Marlon in there, which is putting a lot of pressure on the one ball-handler,” he said. “We have to have a certain package of plays to run. When Tre’s not out there, Skylar and Ja’vonte have to be out there together with one other guy.”

That’s not a bad thing, but he knows it’ll be better to have all three when he settles on a substitution pattern that will keep each of them fresh for the long haul.

“I like how Skylar, Tremont and Ja’vonte play together,” Wade said. “Now, I have to figure out who to play with them when they’re out.”

The basics

WHAT: Charleston vs. LSU

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: HP Field House, Orlando, Fla.

TV: ESPNU

STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. UAB or Florida State, Friday

Briefly

• LSU had seven turnovers in its win over Louisiana Tech and is 12-2 under Will Wade when it has fewer than 10.

• Charleston is hitting 23.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, which was 337th out of 359 D-I schools as of Tuesday.

• Charleston’s last victory over a Power Five conference school came against LSU (70-58) on Nov. 30, 2015, in Charleston.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Charleston (3-1)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Grant Riller 6-3 Jr. 19.0 3.8*

G Zep Jasper 6-1 Fr. 8.8 3.8

G Brevin Galloway 6-2 So. 10.8 3.8

F Jarrell Brantley 6-7 Sr. 18.5 9.0

F Nick Harris 6-10 Sr. 0.5 3.8

Key reserves

F Jaylen McManus 6-7 Jr. 5.0 4.5

G Jaylen Richard 6-4 Fr. 4.0 1.5

F Isaih Moore 6-9 Fr. 4.5 2.8

* assists

LSU (4-0)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 13.0 6.3*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 12.8 2.8

G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 13.0 4.0

F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 9.8 8.0

F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.0 4.3

Key reserves

F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 15.3 5.3

F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 6.8 4.0

G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 5.5 1.8

* assists