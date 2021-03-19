The LSU and UL track and field teams opened their outdoor seasons Friday with a total of five wins in the Louisiana Classics meet.
Competition in the field events got the two-day meet off and running at the Ragin' Cajuns Soccer/Track Facility with two events on the track as well.
LSU freshman Tzuriel Pedigo won the javelin with a throw of 207 feet, 7 inches in his first attempt in a Tigers uniform.
That mark held up throughout the six-round competition with teammate Andre Girouard, taking third with a 195-8.
Like Pedigo, Girouard produced that mark on his first attempt.
Also, LSU's Ashley LaJocies won the 5,000 meters in a time of 17 minutes, 31.20 seconds, while teammate Adele Broussard was third in 17:49.51.
UL's men and women also got their season off to a good start as the Ragin' Cajuns had the top four finishers in the 200 meters.
Brock Appiah won with a time of 21.24 seconds with Nathan Fergusson taking second in 21.70.
The women's team got wins from Claire Meyers in the javelin with a 154-6 and Brooklynne Wilson in the discus with a best of 175-11.