LSU has lost a big part of its defensive line for the rest of the season.
Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (arm injury) will miss the reason of the season, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday at his weekly news conference.
Defensive lineman Glen Logan, Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvin will likely fill in for Fehoko.
Against Rice, Orgeron said Shelvin played well and appeared like the player the staff thought Shelvin, who has fought issues with his weight, could be.
The Tigers will be healthier in the defensive secondary for Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M, Orgeron said, as starting safety John Battle and reserve defensive backs Kelvin Joseph and Todd Harris should be "ready to play."
None of those three plays against Rice last weekend.
LSU plays Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. A win for LSU almost certainly puts the Tigers in a New Year's Six Bowl, possibly the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.