Both Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock have learned through their stops at Cincinnati and Notre Dame about how to adjust their offenses to their personnel.
For instance, Denbrock — the primary play-caller — has a recent history of using multiple tight ends, but that’s not a deep position group for LSU.
“I think for Denbrock being at LSU, a place that's renowned for the receiver talent it brings in, I do think you'll see them adjust the offense in favor of that,” Former Notre Dame offensive guard and ESPN radio play-by-play analyst Mike Golic Jr. said. “Everyone wants to fix the LSU offensive line situation in a hurry and assumes it'll involve tight end because that's where these guys have been, but especially with coach Denbrock — he understands how to work through his strengths at whatever stop he’s been.”
History shows both coaches can produce prolific offenses with different personnel at their disposal, especially if they have multiple star wide receivers and a quarterback who is both mobile and can throw the ball deep.
Kelly at Cincinnati 2006-09
Kelly ran a no-huddle, up-tempo spread offense at Cincinnati, where the Bearcats won the Big East title in 2008 and went undefeated in the regular season in 2009.
“He used to love wide receiver screens, and when he got to Notre Dame, that was something he tried to do in the offense and it just didn’t click with our personnel,” Golic said.
Instrumental to that Cincinnati offense was quarterback Tony Pike, who threw for 2,407 yards and 2,520 yards his junior and senior years, respectively. Quarterbacks were a strength, as Kelly used multiple quarterbacks both years. During the undefeated season in 2009, Zach Collaros also threw for 1,434 yards. Collaros provided more mobility at the position, adding 344 yards rushing as opposed to Pike’s 6 yards.
The offense was quick and pass-heavy, with the quarterback operating out of the shotgun. The two quarterbacks attempted a total of 462 passes. Six running backs combined for a total of 227 rushing attempts. Isaiah Pead led the pack with 806 yards rushing, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Dan Hoard, who has called Bearcats games since 1995 for ESPN Radio, said those teams didn’t use tight ends to the extent that Denbrock used them during his stop there eight years later as offensive coordinator.
“Back then, Cincinnati was one of the fastest-run offenses in the country,” Hoard said. “They were trying to run as many plays as they could, definitely pass-heavy, and they threw down the field a lot.”
The offense included packages with four and even five eligible receivers with Pike.
“We had a couple really good tackles and Jason Kelce at the center of our line, so we relied heavily on that offensive line to be able to block with five because we wanted to use our tight end in the passing game,” Pike said. “We thought the faster we went, the more it would wear out the opposing defense, and then by the third or fourth quarter, you could open up the run game a little more.”
Kelly and Denbrock at Notre Dame 2010-16
Kelly’s best offensive year at Notre Dame was in 2015, when associate head coach/wide receivers coach Denbrock shared play-calling duties with offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.
During Kelly’s 12 years at Notre Dame, eight tight ends were selected in the NFL draft. Both Denbrock and Kelly have emphasized they like to be a run-first team with a quarterback who is good on his feet, and history proves that to be true.
During the 2015 season, quarterbacks Malik Zaire and DeShone Kizer shared reps through the first two games before an ankle injury ended Zaire's season during the second game.
“Malik was one of the best ball carriers at quarterback that we’ve seen come through Notre Dame, and he certainly was a capable passer, but you could do things with him in the run game that were different,” Golic said. “I think DeShone Kizer still broke the record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, but he had a legitimate NFL arm, so what they did was some of the passing concepts were definitely taking more shots downfield and using the running backs as a big part of the passing game.”
Running back C.J. Prosise used in the passing game below. He finished the season with 1,029 yards rushing and 308 yards receiving.
It was rare to see an offense without at least one tight end on the field, and most goal-line or read-option plays had Kizer choose to run the ball or give it to a running back. Star wide receiver Will Fuller caught 62 passes for 1,258 yards. The tight ends weren’t used as much in the passing game back then.
Kizer finds Fuller down field. Two tight ends help block.
Last year, Notre Dame’s line was younger than what Kelly was used to and struggled at the beginning. He relied on star tight end Michael Mayer as someone the quarterback could find quickly.
“As someone who used to be a slightly above average offensive lineman on a good day, if you can get me running east to west, get us out on screens and give the defense a lot to think about — it's that old phrase that we hear in all of these (Mike) Shanahan- (Sean) McVay offenses is the illusion of complexity,” Golic said. “If you can give a lot of simplified formations because when you're going 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end), there's not a ton of crazy formations you can do, but there are still a lot of plays that you can run.”
Mayer catches a ball in the flat by quarterback Jack Coan.
Denbrock at Cincinnati 2017-21
Denbrock’s offense at Cincinnati improved over the years as quarterback Desmond Ridder was able to tackle more complex passing concepts, but it was still a run-first physical brand of offense.
Pike, who now is a co-host of Bearcats Insider on Bally Sports, said that Denbrock’s system of using multiple tight end sets as options for the passing game in the flats puts defenders in conflict. They didn't know whether they should attack the quarterback or cover the tight end. If they covered the tight end, that meant they were getting help elsewhere, opening up the quarterback’s opportunity to run or fire downfield.
The system presented a read-option, run-pass option or play action within each play.
Here's Ridder finding tight end Leonard Taylor at the back of the end zone.
“The ideology is if you do that enough, the defense will get more aggressive and that will open up more shots downfield early,” Pike said. “They still on paper looked like a spread team, run the ball first, hit short passes second, and when the defense said that’s enough, then they would hit them over the top. The two systems Kelly and Denbrock used at Cincinnati to get the same outcome, they just did it in reverse.”
But to do that, the Bearcats had two star tight ends in Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle. Last season, Taylor finished with 9.6 yards per catch with 268 yards receiving, while Whyle averaged 12.8 yards per catch with 332 yards receiving. Three wide receivers had 30 or more receptions on the year, while Jerome Ford anchored the run game with 1,310 yards rushing. Ridder added 355 yards rushing from the quarterback position.
Here's Ridder running the ball on a zone read play, where he fakes to the running back, then runs the ball. The two tight ends are at the top of the formation.
Back together again at LSU
Kelly emphasized on Thursday night’s radio show that this offense will be run-first and physical, closer to his time at Notre Dame with Denbrock.
“People talk about spread offense, and I don't want to be a finesse offense,” Kelly said. “We're going to spread the ball, we're going to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands. Secondly, you have to protect the football and then push the ball vertically down the field.”
Denbrock also knows the LSU wide receivers will be targeted by many opposing defenses, which is why developing the tight ends and wide receivers will be key to making his offense prolific.
“If we can make sure that we continue the tight ends’ development, and the running backs are just going to make everybody around them better as they become a viable option in the passing game,” Denbrock said in early August. “The more options that we have, the more threats that we have.
"With the wide receiver group that we have, people are going to do things to try to take those guys out of the game. When they do, that's going to leave opportunities for other guys whether that be a back or a tight end.”