LSU head coach Kim Mulkey speaks with LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24) as she coaches against Iowa State, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The No. 22 LSU women’s basketball team will play Bradley on Saturday at noon as a replacement game for UNO, which canceled because of health and safety protocols earlier this week, LSU officials said.

Bradley is 3-4 with victories against Wisconsin, Wright State and Upper Iowa. The Braves already have had three of their previously scheduled games canceled, including two in the Dec. 20-21 Tulane Classic against Tulane and Arkansas-Little Rock. Bradley also had a Dec. 1 home game against Tulsa canceled.

The Braves last played during a Dec. 6 loss to South Dakota, 62-39.

LSU (7-1) has won six consecutive games going into Wednesday’s home game against Alcorn State.

