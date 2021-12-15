The No. 22 LSU women’s basketball team will play Bradley on Saturday at noon as a replacement game for UNO, which canceled because of health and safety protocols earlier this week, LSU officials said.
Bradley is 3-4 with victories against Wisconsin, Wright State and Upper Iowa. The Braves already have had three of their previously scheduled games canceled, including two in the Dec. 20-21 Tulane Classic against Tulane and Arkansas-Little Rock. Bradley also had a Dec. 1 home game against Tulsa canceled.
The Braves last played during a Dec. 6 loss to South Dakota, 62-39.
LSU (7-1) has won six consecutive games going into Wednesday’s home game against Alcorn State.