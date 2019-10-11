Is LSU's offensive renaissance for real? With the Florida Gators in town, that question may finally get an answer.

The Gators head to Baton Rouge led by junior QB Kyle Trask, who has led No. 7 Florida to a 6-0 record in relief of Feleipe Franks -- out since he suffered an ankle injury in their victory over Kentucky.

Trask will be pitted against LSU's Joe Burrow, who has rewritten much of LSU's offensive record book in just five weeks. The senior has led the No. 5 Tigers to an average of more than 54 points per game and is in the thick of the Heisman race behind 1,864 yards and 22 touchdown passes against only three interceptions.

Both teams have top 10 victories to their credit, with the Gators fresh off a win over Auburn to set up another SEC showdown. The Tigers won a shootout against Texas earlier this season and have won their other four games by an average of more than 41 points.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 7 Florida (6-0) at No. 5 LSU (5-0)

WHEN: 11 a.m. (CDT)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

