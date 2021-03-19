The LSU softball team has weathered some tough losses at home and on the road thus far and looks to have a clear advantage in that respect with Texas A&M coming to Tiger Park in Week 2 of the SEC schedule for LSU.
The No. 12 Tigers (16-7, 2-1) have pleased coach Beth Torina with their improvement arc, taking consecutive weekend series against Texas and Tennessee. The unranked Aggies (18-3) are stepping into SEC play for the first time and have played only one road game all season.
The teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday. The series will feature the “All for Alex” promotion when SEC teams wear teal or a teal accent during Saturday games to honor former Mississippi State player Alex Wilcox, who died after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
“We’re getting better every time we take the field,” Torina said. “Maybe we didn’t give them enough credit early, the youth of this team and the schedule. Once we understood that, it’s something we expected. It’s not to say we won’t hit some kind of plateau, it’s a long season, but we’re building every time we take the field. I’m really happy with the team.”
Torina said having to adapt to weather issues, such as finishing a game against Texas and then playing a doubleheader right after prepared her team for having to play two games last Saturday at the last minute. She said they have also learned how important Sundays are in SEC play.
“We talked to the women on how to manage Sundays throughout the year,” Torina said. “You throw the scouting report out the window, tear it up and go out and fight. It’s more about who wants it more. Maybe it’s about who has pitching left, too, but Sundays in the SEC are a lot of fun, a lot of gutsy performances happen on Sundays.”
One sign that the Tigers are prospering is several players are contributing at key times. Senior center fielder and leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews continues to set the table for the offense with a .382 batting average and .427 on-base percentage. She’s also stolen 12 bases in 13 attempts.
Sophomore shortstop Taylor Pleasants, who bats behind Andrews, is batting .333 with a .430 on base percentage, five homers and a team best 24 RBIs. Senior third baseman Amanda Doyle leads the team with seven homers and has knocked in 22 runs.
LSU is last in the SEC with a .274 team batting average but fifth in home runs (33) and steals (34).
Texas A&M’s Haley Lee is tied for second in the league with 10 home runs and is fifth in batting average with a .456 mark. Mazkinzy Herzog is batting .391 with five homers and a team best 21 RBI.
Herzog is also the Aggies’ busiest pitcher with a 6-1 record and a 0.68 earned run average. She’s struck out 49 in 41⅓ innings.
“They have a young team, too, with a few veterans,” Torina said. “Their staff is throwing a lot of good numbers. They have a left-hander, a downballer and upballer and a veteran arm, a lot of different looks we’re going to have to prepare for.”